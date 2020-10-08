'They have given me so many opportunities' - Special Olympics Ireland launch 'Can't Stop Now' appeal

Special Olympics athlete Margaret Turley (30) says she has missed training “so much” over the past few months.

The Kilkenny woman revealed that she has gained a lot of confidence and made friends from being involved with Special Olympics Ireland.

“They have given me so many opportunities and the training in their athlete leadership programme helped me to prepare for my job interview. I have missed training so much over the past few months and can’t wait to get back to my club,” she said.

Margaret who is now living in Dublin is calling on the public to lend their support to the ‘Can’t Stop Now’ appeal being run by the organisation.

Due to the pandemic, Special Olympics Ireland had to cancel their face to face cash collection day which takes place in April each year and raises €500,000 to support the programme.

The new ‘Can’t Stop Now’ appeal focuses on digital and text donations and for the very first time, people can make a donation to Special Olympics through the Revolut App.

The appeal is running until Friday October 16.

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability, but it provides athletes with far more than just the physical benefits of sport. Through sport, athletes develop both physically and emotionally, they make new friends, realise their dreams, and contribute to their communities.

Organisers say donating via Revolut is quick and easy and 100pc of donations will go towards supporting almost 8,000 Special Olympics’ athletes in local communities all across Ireland.

Online Editors