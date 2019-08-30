THE Slattery quadruplets reached another landmark in life when they started school this week.

'They have a great bond': First day at school is latest milestone for the Slattery quadruplets

Five-year-old Lucas, Lily, Mollie and Amelia skipped into Caherline NS, Limerick, without a care in the world.

And while mum Grace admits she had the tissues out, the children hardly looked back to wave at her and their dad, James.

"They were super excited. They couldn't wait to start and see their friends and teacher," said Grace.

"It's emotional seeing them go off and to see how far we have come, thinking back to the pregnancy and I didn't even know if they would survive or not.

"To see them all going off now is just amazing. They are a real miracle."

At birth Amelia weighed 4lb 3oz; Lucas, 3lb 10oz; Lily, 3lb 4oz and Mollie 2lb 15oz. They are now the picture of health and happiness.

"They are all different but they get on great. They have a great bond and look out for each other.

"They are extremely social, they're not shy at all, they are well able to stand up for themselves and speak up," said Grace.

