‘They had a dream of touring the Irish coast’ – family of motorcyclist killed on M50 pay tribute after funeral service

The family of British man Brian McFarlane, who was killed alongside his friend Paul Ingram on Ireland’s busiest motorway, have united with the Irish people at a service that was held for Mr McFarlane’s cremation in Dublin yesterday.

Bikers from all over Ireland joined the funeral service in Dardistown crematorium, with Mr McFarlane’s daughter Emma thanking the Irish people and biking community for their support.

She joined Joe Duffy on Liveline to express her gratitude and share memories of her late father.

“We were not aware how badly it affected everyone in Ireland until we were talking to people yesterday, and I mean the outpour of support has been absolutely amazing,” she said.

Both men were on a motorcycle holiday around Ireland and were killed when they collided bikes on the M50 on June 3.

They were both thrown off their Harley-Davidsons and struck by a lorry, killing the two instantly.

The two men met on a world cruise three years ago and discovered a common love for motorbikes.

After going on a few biking trips together, they decided to tour the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland, where they camped for the duration.

“They had dream of touring the Irish coast and they were having a great time. I have great photos of my dad, you can see how much fun he was having,” Emma said.

“They were at the end of their stay when they had the accident. They were on the way to the ferry to come home at the time.”

Emma described her dad as her “rock” after losing her mum to cancer nine years ago.

“When he wasn’t helping out with us, he was always out on his bike on some adventure,” she said.

Biker Mark Byrne came across the accident and was so touched by what had happened that he organised a guard of honour for both men with the motorbiking community in Ireland.

“When this first happened, the liaison officer asked if we would be happy to have a guard of honour to escort him to the airport,” Emma said.

“Back then it was in quite the early stages, so it was so moving and touching that people would do that for us because we are all complete strangers.”

Bikers from across Ireland showed up at the service yesterday to pay their respects to Brian McFarlane and his family, as well as biker Michael Noonan leading a guard of honour for Paul Ingram the day before as his remains were bought back to the UK.

Emma said she is amazed at the support of the Irish people, with some having offered to take her father’s ashes back by motorbike to the UK.

“From yesterday, with all the trauma and everything we have been through, I left Ireland with a full heart and that is thanks to the Irish people,” she said.