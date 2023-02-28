‘They didn’t think she would make it’ – daughter recalls distressing window visits to mother’s nursing home during Covid

Up to 2,680 Covid-19 related death have been linked to nursing home outbreaks, figures show.

This compares to 1,126 Covid-19 related deaths arising out of hospital outbreaks.

Of the 8,534 deaths to the beginning of this month 2,770 were among people aged 75-84 and 3,469 among those aged 85 and older in different settings.

Many of those who died in nursing homes were without their family and friends as they passed away during the worst of the pandemic visiting restrictions.

Read More

The decision to restrict visiting in cases where a resident was dying at one point was described as inhumane by Prof Martin Cormican the former HSE lead on infection control and a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The matter is will be among the controversial decisions to be examined by what Tanaiste Micheal Martin described yesterday as a lookback evaluation on how Ireland handled the pandemic.

He said some form of inquiry will be set up this year..

He said that that lessons needed need to be learned but when it comes to lives lost and compared to global macro-figures, Ireland did well.

He accepted that many families suffered significantly during the pandemic and that it is important that all voices are heard during any review.

He was speaking as the third anniversary of the first case of Covid-19 comes tomorrow, plunging Ireland in to its worst public health emergency.

Majella Beattie, who heads Care Champions, the organisation representing the relatives of residents in nursing homes said it was disappointing that Prof Cormican had not acted earlier when he was directly asked to allow for more visiting of relatives and friends when drawing up visiting rules.

“We wanted to have input into the visiting guidance,” she said.

She said the deterioration which happened among residents with dementia in particular who could not have visitors in the nursing home, except window visits, was “unforgivable”.

She said Covid-19 led to residents spending prolonged periods of time in rooms on their own.

Ms Beattie said they had asked for a care partner system to be put in place where one nominated person could access the nursing home resident.

She said there are still cases where if there is an outbreak in a home that window visiting could be re-introduced .

“If there is a Covid-19 outbreak it might be back to window visiting for ten days,” she added.

It comes as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen to 153 , with 17 in intensive care.

The seven day positivity rate is at 7.2pc.

Meanwhile the report commissioned by the HSE in to St Mary’s Hospital in the Phoenix Park in Dublin will be published this week .

It saw one of the major Covid-19 outbreaks and was at the centre of allegations by a whistleblower.

There were 24 Covid-19 related deaths among residents in a 2020 outbreak and the report, which some relatives were briefed on yesterday, is expected to be be critical of some infection control standards.