‘They didn’t think she would make it’ – daughter recalls distressing window visits to mother’s nursing home during Covid

Decision to restrict visiting in cases where a resident was dying was described as inhumane

Seeking input: Majella Beattie Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Up to 2,680 Covid-19 related death have been linked to nursing home outbreaks, figures show.

This compares to 1,126 Covid-19 related deaths arising out of hospital outbreaks.

