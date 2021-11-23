‘They couldn’t live without each other in this life or the next’ – couple who died within hours of each other laid to rest

A much-loved Newry couple who were married for 62 years and passed away within hours of each other “couldn’t live without each other in this life or the next”.

Patsy and Peter McAteer, who lived at Drumgullion Avenue, died on Thursday, November 18 and were both laid to rest on Monday afternoon at St Catherine’s Dominican Newry.

Patsy’s brother, Seamus Ruddy, was one of the ‘Disappeared’, and she campaigned for many years with her siblings and other families for the location of his body to be revealed.

Patsy (79) passed away in Craigavon Area Hospital, with her family by her side, while husband Peter (83) died later that evening.

They were parents to Ciaran, Colette, Brian, Bronagh and the late Eithne.

Their grandson, Kevin McAteer, a former independent councillor for Newry, paid tribute to his grandparents on social media.

He said: “They couldn’t live without each other in this life or the next.

“Granda Peter and Nanny Patsy raised us. Patsy was like a mummy and nanny rolled in one.

“Granda was a gentleman and one of the nicest men you will ever meet. They will be missed.”

Dominican prior Fr David Tohill, who celebrated the funeral service, said that the family had been somewhat consoled in the knowledge that both Patsy and Peter did not have to live without each other. “Death is always sad, more so when the father and the mother die on the same day and are buried on the same day,” said Fr Tohill.

“The family are consoled that they don’t have to live without each other even though it is difficult for the family left behind.”

Peter, who was a recovering alcoholic, and Patsy were heavily involved in Alcoholics Anonymous, and helping others in their community overcome addiction.

One woman, who has known the couple for 46 years and who Patsy convinced to attend her first meeting, spoke fondly of them both during the service.

“I think it is important that the message is carried of all the good work that Patsy and Peter did all over those years that I got to know them,” she said, adding that she would be “eternally grateful” to them both.

The family offered gifts during the service, including a statue of St Martin de Porres, a wedding photograph, a pipe and a football jersey.

Seamus Ruddy was abducted in 1985 by the INLA and it was 32 years later, in May 2017, when his remains were recovered in a forest, near Rouen in France.

Patsy attended a drop-in centre in Newry, part of the WAVE Trauma Centre, and the charity shared its condolences on Facebook following her death, describing her as “creative” and “full of craic”.

“Our good friend Patsy McAteer, sister of Seamus Ruddy died today. Her husband Peter passed away tonight,” they posted on Facebook, adding that it was “such a loss for one family to bear.”

They continued: “Patsy was full of life. She loved colour, she was creative ,and she was full of craic.

“She campaigned endlessly for the return of Seamus. She accompanied her sister Ann to meetings near and far.

“She rejoiced when Seamus was returned home. Her work was then done. Everyone loved Patsy in WAVE’s Newry drop in. We will all miss her. May she and Peter rest in peace.”