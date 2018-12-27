More than 100 Syrian refugees will arrive in Ireland to start new lives today.

More than 100 Syrian refugees will arrive in Ireland to start new lives today.

'They can now rebuild their lives' - Ireland to welcome 22 families of refugees from Syrian war today

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the 22 families have been welcomed under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

The families have been living in a UNHCR refugee camp in Lebanon since fleeing the conflict in Syria.

A total of 105 people will be resettled here today, including 58 children. They join 97 persons resettled to Ireland from Lebanon last week, bringing the total number resettled this month to 202.

Today's arrivals will initially stay in the Emergency Reception and Orientation centre in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, while they await permanent housing.

The 97 refugees who came last week are at the centres in Mosney and Clonea Strand.

Displaced

"As we enjoy spending time with our own families, it is important to remember many families across the world have been forcibly displaced from their homes by war and protracted crises," Mr Flanagan said.

"Under our national resettlement programme, working closely with the UNHCR, we prioritise those who are most vulnerable and provide a durable solution to enable them to rebuild their lives in safety and security, here in Ireland.

"The families that have arrived today are very welcome. They will now have time to rest and recover and to focus on their future in their new home."

Minister of State David Stanton added that the people of Ballaghaderreen have created a "welcoming and supportive environment for refugee families who have experienced great trauma".

"It is a model that I would like to see embraced in communities right across the country," he said.

Irish Independent