‘They came to Ireland to make a better life’ – brother of man found dead with partner

The heartbroken brother of a man found dead in his home with his partner has told how his sibling came to Ireland trying to make a better life for himself.

The bodies of Rolandas Jarmalavicius and Rita Martinkiene were found in separate rooms at the home they shared near Belturbet in Co Cavan on Sunday evening.

The couple were Lithuanian nationals and had moved to Ireland in search of a better life. When they made the move almost seven years ago they were unable to speak English.

They secured jobs in a local egg packing factory. While the couple, who were both in their 40s, had no children together, Rita was the mother of two grown-up children from a previous relationship in Lithuania.

Yesterday Mr Jarmalavicius’s brother, Darius, spoke of how he was a hard working man trying to make a better life for himself.

“Rolandas came to Ireland with Rita around six or seven years ago. They would have known each other for a few years before that in Lithuania,” he said.

“They had no English when they came, so they were trying to learn the language, save a bit of money and make a better life for themselves here.

“They thought Ireland was a better place than Lithuania.

“We went up there to the house yesterday because we had not seen them for a few days, and we couldn’t find them. Then later my cousin went up and looked in the window and said they could just see someone on the floor inside. They could see their legs.”Gardaí investigating the discovery of the bodies will use toxicology tests to establish if they may have been poisoned.

There were no signs of forced entry at the house near Belturbet, and while gardaí are keeping an open mind in the early stages of the investigation it is understood that one line of investigation is accidental poisoning may have caused or contributed to their deaths.

It is understood the couple had been drinking in the house before they died.

There were no initial obvious signs of injuries or trauma to the bodies according to sources, but the results of the post-mortems will direct which way the garda investigation proceeds.

Garda forensic officers at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co Cavan, where the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Whatsapp Garda forensic officers at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co Cavan, where the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The house is a small, old-style farmhouse with some outhouses set in off the road at Drumbrawn, near the townland of Cloverhill not far from the Border with Northern Ireland.

It is in an area used mainly for farming and forestry, with just a few homes on the hilly landscape.

Darius Jarmalavicius yesterday travelled to the scene with members of his family to speak with gardaí.

They were seen at the house after the bodies were removed but before they were taken away under Garda escort to Navan General Hospital where the post-mortems were due to be carried out.

Neighbours spoke of the couple as being friendly and quiet.

“I’d say they were living here around seven years, and they kept to themselves. They would wave as they went by in the car. I don’t think they had any children,” said Margaret Boylan, who lives close by.

“They both worked in an egg packing place across the Border. They were hard workers. I thought I saw one of them up at the house on Friday.

“We were very shocked to hear what happened. It’s a bad feeling, because this is a very quiet area. We don’t know what happened yet.”

Another neighbour said he saw gardaí at the house yesterday while he was checking cattle.

“I didn’t know what was happening so I went up to the fence around the house and the gardaí said I couldn’t go any farther. I knew there was something wrong when I saw the ambulance there, but we don’t know what happened,” he said.

“They were living up there a good few years. They were a hard-working couple. I got them to do some work on the farm over the years.

“This is a quiet rural area and you don’t expect this kind of thing to happen."

Gardaí in Belturbet are investigating the deaths, which were being described as “unexplained” until the results of the post-mortems are known.

They will also be speaking to family members and neighbours to determine when they were last seen and how long they may have lay dead in the house.

