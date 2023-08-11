‘They are the person behind the A&E desk’ – Clerical staff in HSE to hold strike action, Fórsa says

Fórsa union members working in clerical and administrative roles in the HSE are to commence strike action due to a “harsh” new recruitment policy.

Members have served notice of industrial action on the employer for September 4.

Fórsa National Secretary for Health and Welfare, Ashley Connolly, said the “harsh” new system will impact patients.

“This decision has been taken after the employer – the HSE – and the Section 38 organisations such as the voluntary hospitals in Dublin and voluntary organisations have put in place a unilateral recruitment pod,” Ms Connolly said, speaking to Newstalk Breakfast.

"So, for Fórsa members working in the clerical, admin and managerial grades, it means there will be no more recruiting (and) what we will see is a lot of vacant posts unfilled and the responsibilities for them will fall on those currently in the system to carry out those roles.

"It will also have an impact on the clinical teams, because if they do not have the admin support – which is vital and crucial to the delivery of health services – it means their clinical times will now be taken up doing administrative functions and that is just not acceptable.”

Ms Connolly said the new policy is “harsh” on Fórsa members.

“It’s all too easy for people to look and scapegoat the clerical admin as the reason for the overspend in the HSE,” she added. “We are well aware that the HSE has spent in excess of hundreds of millions on private external consultants and we see that as reckless and unnecessary. Fórsa members are absolutely angry and they’re feeling very undervalued.”

Ms Connolly added: “Our members – the Fórsa members working in the clerical admin stream – are the first people that you meet when you go into a hospital. They are the person that’s behind the A&E desk, they are the person that you ring when you need to get your consultants appointment, or your x-ray appointment or your phlebotomy appointment. they are crucial to the delivery of services and they cannot be dismissed as expendable.”

The Fórsa organiser said those working in the area have always worked “above and beyond” as they are conscious that patients are relying on them.

“Their jobs will not be replaced, what will happen is we will see hundreds of jobs lost in the clerical admin stream – already an overstretched area."