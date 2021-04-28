‘They are missing… How hurtful is that?’ Renewed calls for investigation into burial site at Bessborough Mother and Baby Home

MANY people who use Cork's popular Blackrock Greenway have no idea of what lies just a few metres to the west of the old railway embankment.

Today, the so-called Blackrock Line is a focus for walkers, joggers, cyclists and families out for a pleasant stroll or picnic.

A few short decades ago, the area west of the embankment was a focus of shame, misery, suffering and loss.

It was the sprawling estate of the notorious Bessborough Mother and Baby Home.

One mother and baby home survivor said she was told over 50 years ago that such facilities existed just to "punish you for your sins”.

Those using the greenway today are given just two clues as to what lies beyond the earthen ditch wall and mature trees to their left as they walk towards the old Blackrock Station and, in the distance, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By the pedestrian walkway over the South Link Road, there is a poignant homemade memorial to the babies who died at the site consisting of candles, old teddy bears and candles.

And a few metres to the north, on the other side of the pedestrian walkway, a planning notice is halfway up one of the embankments. The permission request is to build 179 apartments in three blocks on a 3.7-acre site in the grounds of Bessborough.

Of the more-than 900 babies who died at Bessborough or in Cork hospitals having been transferred from the mother and baby home over the course of seven decades, less than 70 have known burial sites.

It has been claimed that more than 600 babies are buried somewhere on the Bessborough estate. Some 64 young mothers also died there.

Bessborough was infamous for its high infant mortality rate – particularly during the 1940s – and survivors are adamant that many of those lost babies are buried in unmarked and forgotten graves on the site.

Campaigner Ann O’Gorman said Ireland owed a duty to those who suffered at Bessborough to locate and properly mark any burial plots.

Ms O’Gorman had a baby girl, Evelyn, at Bessborough but was told that she had died at birth.

“I want to see this investigated properly. We need closure – it would make me so happy to see that done,” she said.

Mary Slattery said the legacy of pain and suffering from Bessborough is still felt today – especially by mothers who lost babies and even adult friends at the facility.

"They are missing – how awful. How hurtful is that? It (the site) has to be preserved. Some of my peers are living and their babies are dead and unaccounted for," she said.

She warned that any development in an area where graves are located represents "a desecration”.

Bessborough was, at one time, the largest mother and baby home in the State.

In the 1940s, its infant mortality rate was so high it sparked alarm even amongst those who supported such facilities.

Bessborough operated from 1922 for just over 70 years.

During those decades, it has been reported that 9,768 mothers went through the gates – and 8,938 children were born, raised or adopted from there.

Today, Bessborough survivors and campaigners want the site of those graves preserved and commemorated.

Their demands have made headlines after an oral hearing staged by An Bord Pleanala (ABP) into a proposal by a developer to construct an apartment complex at the southern end of the site.

Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance (CSSA) official Maureen Considine said the campaigners are not anti-development.

However, they want graves preserved and properly commemorated.

CSSA focused on an old map which indicates a children's burial ground on land adjacent to the proposed apartment complex site.

She argued the map represents "the gold standard" of Irish land surveys.

"A children's burial ground is indicated on the map. It fits with all the other evidence. That is good enough for us," she said.

But campaigners said they have no difficulty accepting any form of non-invasive verification to determine precisely what is located at the site where the children's burial ground is indicated by the old map.

Both survivors and campaigners are adamant that no-one wants to see exhumations or major disturbance to the burial location involved.

However, the developer has insisted that their site is not a lost cemetery – and that the map marked 'children's burial ground' actually refers to another area locally.

MWB Two Ltd. has offered to conduct extensive surveys on the site involved to allay any public fears about an unknown mother and baby home burial ground.

However, sample digs conducted more than two years ago found no trace of human remains.

Archaeologist John Cronin told the hearing he believed the map marking “children's burial ground” in fact referred to a different plot nearby.

"In my professional opinion, text labels or annotations to Ordnance Survey historical maps are placed in convenient and uncluttered areas adjacent to the point, feature or area that they refer to," he said.

In this case, it was indicated the note referred to a known burial area by a historic folly – and not the plot of land outside the folly and close to the proposed development area.

Further, it was pointed out that prior to December 2019, a total of ten archaeological test trenches were dug at the proposed development site.

"No archaeological features or artefacts were noted in any of the test trenches excavated on the footprint of the proposed development and no evidence of human remains were noted by any of the archaeologists on site.

"I am of the opinion that… the words 'children's burial ground' on the OSI map refer to a rectangular area just north of the folly and within the circular surround of the folly."

Mr Cronin said it was noteworthy that later map versions had the burial ground reference specific to the folly area.

He said that, in his opinion, it was highly unlikely the area within the development zone includes human remains.

"However, to allay public concerns and given the proven legacy of unrecorded burials of infants from the former mother and baby home, it is prudent and correct to that the applicant offers to conduct further site investigation led by an archaeologist with a proven experience of forensic examinations and investigations of possible or suspected burial areas."

Forensic archaeologist Aidan Harte said ground penetrating radar (GPR) could be used on parts of the site, though he noted there had been disturbance from old groundworks.

He said a painstaking analysis of the site would determine if there were any historic burials – and even previous earthworks would still have left traces of graves.

Any potential finds would be immediately notified to the Cork Coroner and the gardaí.

The coroner would then control any forensic recovery of remains under Garda supervision.

"If no evidence of human remains or burials is identified, having applied best practice and the most up-to-date and appropriate techniques for locating such evidence, then it must be accepted that no burials were located at this specific part of the former mother and baby home," he said.

The development application was lodged under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process which caters for large-scale residential developments.

MWB Two Ltd last year submitted two proposals – one to City Hall for an eight-storey apartment block including 67 residential units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The second proposal was for a strategic housing development on other lands at Bessborough, including three apartment blocks of between five and seven storeys offering a total of 179 residential units under the SHD process.

Last February, the eight-storey apartment block proposal was rejected.

Cork City Council is understood to have rejected the proposal on the basis of its scale and its relationship to the historic lands at Bessborough.

That ruling is currently under appeal.

Bessborough was, over 50 years ago, also the focus of controversial vaccine trials and allegations of secret overseas adoptions.