‘They are missing… How hurtful is that?’ Renewed calls for investigation into burial site at Bessborough Mother and Baby Home

Planning hearing highlights painful legacy

The notorious Bessborough Mother and Baby Home (Photo: Provision) Expand

The notorious Bessborough Mother and Baby Home (Photo: Provision)

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

MANY people who use Cork's popular Blackrock Greenway have no idea of what lies just a few metres to the west of the old railway embankment.

Today, the so-called Blackrock Line is a focus for walkers, joggers, cyclists and families out for a pleasant stroll or picnic.

