‘They are heroes’ – kind gardaí surprise elderly living alone with Valentine’s Day treats and PPE

Kind-hearted gardaí in a small town surprised elderly people who are living alone with some Valentine’s Day treats and PPE.

Elderly residents in Ennistymon, Co Clare were greeted by a lovely surprise yesterday as local gardaí delivered flowers, chocolates, Valentine's cards and PPE to those currently not able to see friends or family.

Taking to Instagram, the An Garda Síochána Instagram account shared some heartwarming photos of officers surprising locals in the community.

In one snap, a garda car is shown with Valentine’s goodie bags and roses sprawled out on the bonnet.

People took to the comments to thank the gardaí for looking out for those living in isolation.

One person wrote: “That’s what’s needed by the gardai I have to say the elderly are hugely important to our country they are heroes my nanny is 90 years old and to see you guys doing that to the elderly from the bottom of my heart I’m proud of you gardai and the officers in the pictures well done stay safe guys.”

While another said: “This is what it’s all about”

And a third commented: “That's just such a fabulous idea. Well done to everyone involved.”

