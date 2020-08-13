Two young cousins feared drowned off the Galway coast have found alive three miles off Inisheer.

The girls were discovered in the water clinging to their paddle boards.

Both girls are receiving emergency treatment and due to be Transferred to University Hospital Galway.

The father of one of the girls wept and ran towards a group of friends waiting on Furbo beach.

He hugged a young girl and shouted “they are alive”.

The two women, aged 17 and 23, are reported to be from Galway city and left the coast at around 8pm.

The alarm was raised several hours later when they had not returned by 10.05pm.

The women were wearing buoyancy aids, and sea conditions were calm at the time.

The RNLI Aran island and Galway lifeboats, the Irish Coast Guard’s Shannon and Sligo-based helicopters, Doolin Coast Guard and the Irish Coast Guard Coordination centre at Valentia were searching throughout the night for the two women, while local volunteers were also combing the coastline.

More to follow...

Online Editors