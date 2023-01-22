‘They are a fine family but I don’t agree with the way they are going about things’ – Outspoken Burkes unusually shy back on their home turf in Castlebar

‘I have nothing to say on this matter,” Enoch Burke’s father Sean says at the family’s pop-up shop in Castlebar, Co Mayo, yesterday. “I would prefer if you could leave.”

He adjusts the books on the shelves and does not want to talk about his son’s woes the day after the teacher was dismissed from his post at Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended last August after he had disagreed with school management over a request to call a transgender pupil by a new name and to use “they/their” pronouns, saying it would violate his religious beliefs.

As well as religious books such as A First Bible Story Book and The Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan, the Burkes’ shop in Castlebar also stocks The Tale of Jemima Puddle Duck and Peter Rabbit, both by Beatrix Potter, and The Three Little Pigs. A poster in the window includes a line from John 11:25: “I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.”

Another poster offers “advice, support and resources” for home-schooling by Mr Burke’s mother Martina who taught her 10 children, all of whom have biblical names: Ammi, Elijah, Esther, Isaac, Jemima, Josiah, Keren, Kezia, Simeon and Enoch. “Education begins at home,” it reads.

I offer my card with contact details but Sean Burke does not want it. He waves his hands. “Please leave,” he repeats, in a soft voice.

A disciplinary hearing involving Mr Burke took place last Friday. The history teacher was jailed in early September for contempt of court after breaching a High Court injunction directing him to stay away from the school after he was suspended as part of a disciplinary process.

He was released from Mountjoy Prison on December 21 but continued to attend at Wilson’s Hospital School when it reopened on January 5 after the Christmas holidays.

During legal hearings last year, Wilson’s Hospital School accused Mr Burke of confronting the principal at a school event in June, which led the principal to raise “concerns” about his future behaviour. The principal compiled a report last August, which led to the disciplinary process.

His dismissal was confirmed in a statement released on Friday.

At the Burkes’ white bungalow near the N84, Enoch Burke is nowhere to be seen. Some of the blinds in the windows of a large building adjacent are still closed. There are two cars parked opposite the large lawn. One of the Burkes appears with a barking dog following behind and says: “We are not doing any press. We will not be making any comment about it.”

One of Mr Burke’s sisters slides open the glass front door. “Who are you?” she asks.

Sunday Independent: We would like to speak to Mr Burke. Is he in?

Ms Burke: If you don’t mind he has made a statement already.

SI: We just want a quick word.

Ms B: If you don’t mind he has made a statement.

SI: Is he at home at the moment?

Ms B: He has made a statement already.

She closes the door and goes back inside. Nobody appears again.

A neighbour nearby describes Mr Burke as “a good lad”, adding: “I admire his faith. I am not so sure about his views but everyone deserves to have their faith respected.”

Similar sentiments are expressed in the town centre. “They are a fine family,” one man drinking a coffee says. “But I don’t agree with the way they are going about things.”

Another says: “They shouldn’t have done that. There are a lot of people who would agree with their point of view, just not the way they behave.”

Teacher Enoch Burke last Thursday at the Mullingar Park Hotel where he faced a disciplinary hearing held by the board of management of Wilson's Hospital School. Photo: Colin Keegan

In a pub, two men are drinking pints when I ask if the people of Castlebar support Enoch Burke’s cause. “Who is that Enoch fella?” one says. “I’ve never heard of him.”

“Oh, I have heard of him,” his friend replies. “But I’ve got nothing to say about him.”

Back at Burkes’ shop, a large Bible sits on the ledge of the window looking out onto Market Street with the pages open on Matthew, 5:11. It reads: “Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.”

Mr Burke and his family believe he has been persecuted for his views, but it’s not an opinion that is widely shared in Mayo’s biggest town.

“He’d be more suited in America with other people of the same views,” one local says.

“Not here in Castlebar.”

