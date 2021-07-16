The unvaccinated are now the vulnerable group to Covid-19, says HSE chief Paul Reid

The “vulnerable” group of the Covid-19 pandemic has now changed to those who have not been vaccinated, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.

But Mr Reid said positive cases are now being witnessed in those who are fully vaccinated due to the rise in the Delta variant.

“Out of the total cases we’ve seen in the past week, ten days, about 5pc of them would have been people who have been fully vaccinated,” he RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Reid said this is “not unusual” and has been witnessed already in the UK and Scotland.

Mr Reid said the vaccinated who have tested positive have not been hospitalised, but warned, the vaccine “doesn’t give you 100 pc protection from getting the virus”.

“We now have a new vulnerable”, said Mr Reid, adding there are “concerns” the unvaccinated younger people are now at a higher level of risk as cases of the Delta variant increase.

“Eighty-seven percent of cases in the last two weeks have been under the ages of 45, just 13 pc were over 45,” he said.

Mr Reid compared the figures to January when 40pc of cases were in people over the age of 45.

“We are seeing transmission levels in a high level of the younger population,” said Mr Reid, who said consultants and GPs are reporting more younger people referred to hospitals.

By the end of this week, Mr Reid said the 450,000 people waiting on their second dose of AstraZeneca will be “substantially completed”.

“There are still some people in the 50s and 60s who haven’t come forward for vaccination and the portal is always open,” he said.

Around 11,000 people over the age of 50 have received the vaccine through pharmacies, he added.

Everyone in the 25 to 29 age group can register for a vaccine on the HSE portal from today, and Mr Reid said “we are not stepping down through the ages” for this group.

It was expected that the 25 to 29 cohort would be vaccinated in “early August – we are now bringing that forward”, he said, similarly with the 18 to 24 age group.

He said those in 24 to 29 age group will be called for the vaccine in the next three weeks, and some may receive a notification of appointment next week for the following week.

“Sixty percent of the adult population has now been vaccinated, 75pc partially vaccinated, and five million vaccines administered so that’s a strong line of defence we didn’t have previously,” he said.

Mr Reid said there is a “strong resilience” to the testing and tracing system, but “if it gets to an absolutely overwhelming stage, there is a point at which you can cope, but an overwhelming stage it just reaches beyond.

“We will continue testing and tracing, and the resilience we put in is quite strong”.

To deal with the rise in cases, Mr Reid said lab capacity will be expanded to over 200,000, while antigen testing will be used on close contacts, and more pop up centres will be placed in high risk areas.

Hospitals are “extremely busy” with non-covid related illnesses, and there has been higher levels of presentations to emergency departments.

“Higher levels than we would with a benchmark of pre 2019,” said Mr Reid, adding there are more “frailty cases” in older people than didn’t come forward during the lockdown.

Mr Reid said the cyberhack of the HSE had an “explosive impact” on the HSE, “it really shook us”.

He said about 90pc of acute hospital systems are back up and running, but the last 10pc are still causing problems, and confirmed there has been no further communication with the hackers since the hack.

“Ultimately, the main services are back, they may be slower in terms of processing”, said Mr Reid, adding that medical card processing is back up and running.”