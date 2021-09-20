The managing director of Irish Water, Niall Gleeson, has apologised to the people affected by issues with the water supply that left 52 people ill in Gorey and risked the health of over 900,000 people in Dublin and Wexford.

Mr Gleeson said the incidents should not have happened and all parties involved should have responded quicker.

A number of people were hospitalised due to the severity of their illness after untreated water entered the public water system from Creagh treatment plant, which supplies parts of Gorey.

Read More

“We would like to apologise to all of our customers. These incidents shouldn’t have happened.

"We should’ve communicated quicker and we should have dealt with the HSE and the EPA to agree necessary steps when untreated water went into the system,” Mr Gleeson told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There was a failure there and we are taking steps to ensure that these failures don’t happen again”.

Mr Gleeson said Irish Water were notified of the issue in Gorey on August 26 and they “immediately notified” the HSE and the EPA.

Mr Gleeson said at that point the untreated water had been in the system already and flushed through, so there was, “no advantage in putting on a boil water notice”.

“The issue here is we should have been notified by Wexford County Council as soon as the issue happened,” the Irish Water boss said.

There were “communication issues” among operational staff in the county council, Mr Gleeson said, adding that an investigation into this is happening now.

He said that while there were issues with pumps and alarms, “there were secondary indicators that should have been picked up”.

The issue within the Ballymore Eustace plant, which supplies parts of Dublin, was not reported to Irish Water at all, Mr Gleeson said, but only discovered after an audit.

Wexford County Council said they notified Irish Water as soon as they found out and Irish Water notified the HSE and the EPA once the issue became clear to them.

Meanwhile, Senator Malcolm Byrne said there were many queries and complaints lodged with Irish Water and Wexford County Council but these weren’t taken “sufficiently seriously”.

“On August 31, I started getting a number of calls from people wondering if there was a problem with water in the area and I know local councillors were hearing of people getting sick.

“I contacted Irish Water and the initial response, to be honest, was that there was no problem.

"They were going to investigate but there was no evidence of a problem. But, given the number of queries I was getting from family friends, people I know and care about, I knew there had to be an issue,” Senator Byrne told the same programme.

Mr Byrne said the problem seemed to be focussed on the western side of Gorey, meaning any issue would have to be coming from the Creagh treatment plant, which later transpired to be true.

“Very soon it became clear we had a problem when people were ending up in hospital. [People] went for Covid tests as they didn’t know what was wrong. I’ve heard stories of people passing blood and feeling seriously unwell. It really did knock them.

“I’m disappointed because we put our trust in Wexford County Council and Irish Water. I was disappointed that they didn’t seemingly take the issue seriously. I and a number of local councillors are meeting with Irish Water this morning.

“What needs to happen is there needs to be clarity - we’re aware there was a storm around that time that knocked out electricity,” Senator Byrne said.

Mr Byrne said another glaring issue is the fact “no red flags were raised” despite dozens of queries and complaints going in, and that the “precautionary principle was not applied”.

People should have been advised not to drink the water until an investigation had taken place, the senator said.

“We also need to know that there are measures in place so that this doesn’t happen again.

“The issue is it’s members of the public that should have been notified and as soon as there was a problem, a message should have gone out to the wider public.

“What annoyed me more than anything else was when the complaints were being made to Irish Water and Wexford County Council, the response was, I think, that it wasn’t taken sufficiently seriously. Locally, we knew that there was a problem, given the scale of it,” Senator Byrne said.

Mr Byrne said the people of Gorey want an apology for not being notified of the issue and said, at the moment, there isn’t trust in the public water supply in the town.