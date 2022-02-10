‘These are the days I live for’ – Vicky Phelan details day spent with her son

Vicky Phelan with her son Darragh (11) and mother Gaby Kelly after the ceremony awarding her the freedom of Limerick. Picture by Alan Place

Vicky Phelan has said making precious memories with her children and loved ones are the days she lives for.

The mother-of-two shared the details of a day spent with her son Darragh at their home in Annacotty, Co Limerick.

“These are the days I live for,” she said.

Vicky explained that she had spent the day before paying the price for a long lunch spent with friends, but that she would not have changed a thing.

Read More

“Yesterday, I paid for my 2 hour lunch out with my friends. I was probably sitting up straight for too long. My back was in bits for the rest of the evening...BUT I would not have changed a thing.

“It was just soooo good to get out of the house yesterday and meet up with two great friends and catch up like normal people do and add more memories to the memory bank,” she wrote on her social media.

The Kilkenny native detailed a “great day” of “being a mammy” with her son Darragh.

“Today, my back behaved because I minded myself and was well rested after a good night's sleep. And so, when Darragh came home from school today I was sitting in my spot in our living room ready to help him with his homework,” she said.

“We spent ALL afternoon together in the living room getting homework done, practicing his tin whistle which (thankfully) he is getting really good at and it no longer sounds like a banshee wailing anymore.”

Vicky also introduced Darragh to Wordle and said he is a “natural”.

“And then, when the homework and tin whistle practice was all out of the way, he snuggled in beside me and I got him hooked on Wordle, and would you believe it...the little fecker is a bloody natural and was whooping my ass after a half hour,” she said.

“Anyway, today was a GREAT day.

“For me, these are the times my children will remember...the time I spent sitting down with them being a Mammy helping out with homework but also getting down to their level and doing stuff they're interested in. These are the days I live for,” she said.