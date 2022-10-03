‘There’s tremendous strength in solidarity, if you only open yourself to it,’ says tragic Jason Corbett's sister

Molly Martens arrives at the Davidson County Courthouse on September 21 with her attorney Douglas Kingsbery. She and her father Tom face a full retrial in June next year. Photo: Winston-Salem Journal

Tracey Corbett-Lynch hopes her book 'Loss and Living' helps others facing grief to find the strength and consolation she discovered just when she needed it most at a critical point in her life

The ‘community of grief’ helped an Irishwoman cope with the heartache of seeing her brother murdered, losing her mother to Covid-19, a brother-in-law to cancer, a sister-in-law to asthma and a beloved mother-in-law to a heart attack.

Tracey Corbett-Lynch revealed she was inspired to write about how she coped with an almost unimaginable wave of loss and grief by the support she was shown by other people who had also lost loved ones.

She now hopes her work, Loss and Living, published this month by Gill Books, will help others facing grief to find the consolation she discovered just when she needed it most.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of spirit that was shown to me,” she said.

“It was absolutely extraordinary the support that was offered to me. The realisation that you are not alone in facing grief over terrible loss can be very comforting. I had messages from people all over the world wishing me and my family well. People saying they were thinking about us and praying for us.”

Many of those who sent unsolicited messages of support to Tracey and the Corbett family had themselves lost loved ones to violent crime.

“There is tremendous strength to be drawn from that kind of solidarity if you only open yourself up to it. That was a key part in my healing process.”

The Limerick woman has been the guiding light in the ‘Justice for Jason’ campaign – a group dedicated to seeing justice done for her brother, Jason Corbett (39), who was beaten to death by his American second wife, Molly Martens (38), and her father, Tom Martens (72), in the US in August 2015.

Mr Corbett was savagely killed in the middle of the night in his own bedroom with a concrete paving slab and a metal baseball bat.

The business executive was targeted because, his family believe, Ms Martens wanted custody of his children, Jack and Sarah, with the Limerick widower staunchly refusing to sign adoption papers in favour of his second wife amid concerns over her mental health and increasingly bizarre behaviour. Mr Martens is a retired FBI agent.

Both were convicted of his second-degree murder in North Carolina in 2017 but won appeal against their 20-25 year sentences and the pair now face a full retrial in the US next June.

The father and daughter – who served three and a half years of their original term – have steadfastly insisted they acted in self-defence.

Their retrial has been set for June 26 next in Davidson County – and Judge David Hall has warned everyone associated with the case that he will order a contempt hearing if any extra-judicial comments are made that threaten to undermine the integrity of the retrial.

Tracey admitted it has been a brutally tough two years.

First, Tom and Molly Martens won their Court of Appeal challenge to their conviction. Last year, this was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court, which quashed their convictions and ordered a retrial.

Then, she lost her “rock” – her beloved mother, Rita – from complications arising from a Covid-19 infection.

“It was a very difficult time. There were times when I really felt that life was unfair,” Tracey said. “It was one blow after another. You can cope with one blow, one loss. But when it seems almost relentless, you begin to despair.”

She started writing in a bid to help her cope with what life had thrown at her and her family. “Because of the various losses I had suffered, I had developed coping mechanisms for them. Slowly, those coping mechanisms helped me get through it. I decided that, given all that was going on in Ireland and the world, maybe it was a good idea to speak about what I had gone through, share my ‘grief journey’ and describe the coping mechanisms that had saved me.”

A key element of that was being responsive to the kindness and solidarity of others.

She said: “It can help you to leave the darkness of grief behind, put one foot in front of the other and again begin to move your life into the light.”