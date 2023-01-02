‘There’s relative peace now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if private sector strikes ramp up this year,’ says new ICTU boss

The new leader of the trade union movement would not be surprised if strikes over pay ramp up in the private sector this year.

Owen Reidy, general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), was speaking as the union issued updated guidance to officials to seek wage hikes ranging from 4pc to 7.5pc this year.

But for now, he said there is “relative industrial peace” south of the Border.

The situation is a lot different in Northern Ireland, where the cross-border union organisation’s affiliates have almost 250,000 members.

“North of the Border, most of our people are engaged in industrial action, strike action,” he said.

“It’s because of a different experience,” he said

“I’m not saying the situation here is perfect. It’s far from it – and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some industrial action in 2023 in the private sector if employers and unions can’t agree pay increases that are affordable.”

However, he said there is no “appetite” for a return to social partnership. He is referring to the type of pay deals that used to be negotiated with government officials and employers and applied in workplaces across the economy.

The sectors, he said, are too diverse to “shoehorn” into a “one-size-fits all” system.

It is only a few months since he left his role as assistant general secretary at ICTU, with primary responsibly for Northern Ireland, to take up his new position after Patricia King stepped down.

Members of the transport union led by Mick Lynch in the UK recently rejected a deal that included a 4pc pay rise, although it came with a number of cuts. A similar pay increase was accepted by Irish Rail staff earlier this year.

“In the UK, you’ve had 12 years of Tory austerity, 12 years of cuts to public services, 12 years of most public servants getting low wage increases,” Mr Reidy said.

“The first part of those 12 years, you had a pay freeze and then you had pretty much 1pc pay increases when inflation was 2pc, 2.5pc, 3pc, then you had a Covid-19 pandemic, then you had 40 days of Truss and Kwarteng, who made it even worse for people, and now after all of that, you’ve workers saying enough is enough.

“So, there’s no surprise that the vast majority of workers in the public sector and, to some degree, in the private sector in Britain and also in Northern Ireland, are either on strike, balloting for strike, will ballot for strike.”

Although born in Dublin, he grew up in Donegal where his father worked as a bank official and his mother was a primary school teacher.

His grandfather Stephen McGonagle was president of ICTU 50 years ago and a big influence on Reidy when he was growing up.

“I remember him buying me Noel Browne’s Against the Tide when I was 15,” he said, which he described as a “transformative moment”.

The union leader later worked as a Siptu official and was a prominent figure during Luas and Greyhound disputes.

His politics, he said, are “social democratic”, but he is not a member of any party.

“There’s no surprise there,” he said. “I’m not a Fianna Fáil or Fine Gaeler.”

He credits Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with making significant improvements for workers when he held the Enterprise portfolio, including rolling out sick pay and a high-level report on collective bargaining.

Remote work is here to stay, he believes. “It would be crazy to say some things we learned during the pandemic we should unlearn and go back to clogging our roads at the same time of the morning,” he said.

Mr Reidy is keen to build union membership among young workers.

He said they’ve been “sold a pup” when it comes to housing and precarious work.

Sinn Féin, he said, has touched a nerve in Irish society and a lot of young people are probably saying: “This is something new, let’s try it.”

“That generation of young workers are probably the first generation who can’t aspire to have a better life than their parents,” he said.

“There’s a kind of an intergenerational shift in wealth because of property, and unless something radical happens they are going to be disenfranchised and leaving.

“I mean, I’ve a 21-year-old and a 15-year-old. Both of them have said they’ll probably emigrate. My young fella plays football in north Co Dublin. He made the point, he said like ‘am I going to have to live in Birr to come back and play?’

“No disrespect to Birr, but the point is ‘when I’m an adult, I won’t be able to live in Dublin because no one can afford accommodation even if I’ve a good job, or what’s considered a good job’.”

He believes there’s an obsession with (housing) supply, which is no good if it’s out of the reach of most people.

Mr Reidy quotes research by UCD academics showing the age cohort with the lowest union density are 16- to 24-year olds. Yet, 66pc of those not in a union said they would like to be. “So that gives me great hope,” he said.