There's one twist of the tail we rarely read about

It was a Wednesday, to jog your memory, and a torrentially wet one with flooding in parts of Kerry and Cork, the latter the scene that day of the live export of 2,000 bulls to north Africa.

The largest Irish online agri publisher reported that "both the loading and unloading, and the handling of the bulls was carried out to a high animal health and welfare standard".

Which must leave the soaked-to-the-bone peaceful protesters that day wondering if they were in a parallel universe.

"I have been to several loadings - but this was the worst," says Caroline Rowley of Ethical Farming Ireland. "One man was twisting and pulling a bull's tail. I've seen that done in a Turkish slaughterhouse before - but not in Ireland. He did it to several animals. Fortunately we managed to get footage."

Fortunate, indeed, given the authorities don't publicise these live exports that are worth only 4pc of the value of beef exports, contributing little to the economy. It makes it hard to understand how exporting roughly 9,000 bulls a year supposedly stimulates factory prices for the 35,000 slaughtered here every week. Or who benefits, beyond the live exporters, the one in Cork that day with headquarters in London and Australia.

The online publisher claims "the operation ran seamlessly... all-in-all, it lasted a number of hours". Maybe it did for the flash farmers milling about Kennedy Quay in their Mercs and jeeps, laughing and joking while behind them bulls crammed in holding pens were hit and belted across their faces and bodies with paddles and sticks. It's true this all happened in the presence of Department of Agriculture officials and vets.

That's all the online news has to say about those bulls that were due to arrive yesterday into war-torn Libya. "Once they're unloaded that's the end of the paper trail," says Rowley. "The authorities have no idea what happens to them after that."

We do know that animals die on each shipment, and others break limbs because their pens get soiled and they are left knee-deep in their own waste and causing some to slip. Others die from respiratory illnesses. The rest, whether injured, sick or dehydrated, are loaded into open trucks in 40C heat and driven for God knows how long, with a risk of air missiles and landmines. They might still be on trucks now on their way to suffer slaughter methods that breach both EU and World Organisation for Animal Health standards.

And likely those flash farmers have long forgotten those bulls on that wet Wednesday. But we remember them here, however briefly, before they are gone forever.