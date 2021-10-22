| 11.9°C Dublin

‘There’s nothing like playing to a crowd’ – DJ cautiously optimistic ahead of nightclubs reopening

Garvan Rigby runs Star DJs, a company which manages a group of DJs and live entertainers

Garvan Rigby on the decks Expand
Garvan Rigby, Director of Star DJ's Expand

Paul Hyland

A DJ and business owner has said he and his colleagues are eager to welcome people back to the dancefloor tonight, but warned that a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over the sector.

Garvan Rigby runs Star DJs, a company which manages a group of DJs and live entertainers who work mainly in the greater Dublin area.

On this night in 2019, Mr Rigby said his agency had at least 40 bookings at venues across Dublin, however, tonight as nightclubs reopen for the first time in over a year and half, Star DJs is covering just eight events.

