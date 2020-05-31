| 14.4°C Dublin

'There's no doubt, the message about the tights came from the queen' - Costelloe

'IT'S ABOUT GOOD TASTE': Fashion designer Paul Costelloe in his London studio. Photo: Nick Edwards

'IT'S ABOUT GOOD TASTE': Fashion designer Paul Costelloe in his London studio. Photo: Nick Edwards

Paul Costelloe is a man of contradictions. His plummy British accent hides a sharp Dublin northside wit; he remains at the top of his game in fashion, yet has known financial ruin. He also manages to be straight-talking and sometimes offensive without falling victim to cancel culture. So who better to give a realistic take on the future of the retail industry as it prepares to reopen from lockdown?

"Impossible," he retorts, when asked if Ireland's high-street stores can practise social distancing. "How is this going to be controlled? We'll start with good intentions, but will slip back into old habits. Human nature will take over."

After weeks of hearing that Covid-19 can live on surfaces, the idea that fashion lovers can contain themselves when let loose among new-season stock is preposterous, according to the designer. "Particularly when clothing is such a 'touchy-feely' business," he adds. "People love feeling fabrics before buying them."

