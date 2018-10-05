Leaving families languishing in hotel bedrooms for more than two years is "not acceptable", Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

Leaving families languishing in hotel bedrooms for more than two years is "not acceptable", Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

'There's no chance of me going to college' - Teen (18) on heartbreaking reality of homelessness

Reacting to an interview with homeless teenager 'Amanda' on RTE Radio this morning, the minister said the Government was working to resolve the housing and homeless crisis but accepted many families were living in unsuitable conditions.

Mr Murphy's comments follow those of Tanáiste Simon Coveney who said he accepted that the State was failing Amanda's family.

The 18-year-old has lived with her family in a hotel for two years, and said she was not sure she could sit her leaving cert if she does not secure a home.

“I dream of becoming a teacher and a councillor, I’d love to help kids in school overcome their challenges and stuff like that. After my experiences I would hate to see a child alone. I would love to just be there, at least be that one person for that child – to be there for them,” Amanda speaking on RTE Morning Ireland.

“Time is already flying by, next thing I know I’ll blink and it’s my Leaving Cert and if I have to do that in here there’s no chance of me going to college. There's no chance of me going forward with my education.”

Amanda said she wouldn’t be cope with studying in the hotel but that there are bigger issues around her and the family's mental health which she said is “deteriorating for everyone.”

"It’s really diminishing and degrading having to wake up and look at the dirt, the mould. It’s a struggle everyday getting up and even just taking the blankets off yourself every morning. It’s horrible.

"People need to know that it is deadly to live like this. You feel like you have no life left, living in here with no help, no sense of security, you just think 'what's the point?' you really do".

Amanda was highly critical of both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Housing over their handling of the national emergency.

“Leo Varadkar and Eoghan Murphy and everyone else that’s sitting in the Dail, it’s their job to care and if they don’t they shouldn’t have the job, give the job to someone that actually cares,” she said.

Directly addressing the pair Amanda had one simple message: “Get me my house.”

Following the interview, Tánaiste Simon Coveney came on RTE's Morning Ireland to discuss the housing crisis.

Mr Coveney said it was “totally unacceptable” for families to live in hotels.

“It's heartbreaking to listen to Amanda talk about the stresses and strains that clearly come with living out of a hotel room with her family, trying to go to school every day.”

"That is not acceptable in Ireland today, and we are going to change it.”

"I was the minister that made it very clear that it is totally unacceptable for families and that we are going to end that. Between July and August this year, 80 families have been taken out of hotels and are now in their own homes", he said.

"I am very conscious of the responsibility that we as a Government have to Amanda and to many other adults and children that are in hotels. Housing is the number one priority for Government right now,” Mr Coveney added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland (RIAI) annual conference in Dublin, Eoghan Murphy said that 8,000 new social homes would be delivered this year, and that work was underway to resolve the housing and homeless crisis.

“People need to hear these stories,” he said. “Too many times when we have a crisis in Irish society, we have tried to push it to one side. We have to confront this head on because too many families are living in insecure situations at the moment. Too many families are living in hotels and that's unacceptable.

“That said, over the course of 2017 more than 2,000 families left hotels, the majority into homes, and in the last 12 months, 5,000 have exited homelessness.”

Asked if two years was too long for a family to live in an hotel, he added: “Of course it is, and that's why we've developed our family hub programme. The average time a family will stay in that accommodation is less than six months. That's still unacceptable. But it's much better than being in an hotel.”

Mr Murphy refused to comment on reports of a former soldier living in her car, saying he could not speak to individual cases.

Online Editors