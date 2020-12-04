‘There’s more people around town with masks on’ – diners return to Dublin restaurants

Anna McDonnell and Orlagh O Flannagan of Leopardstown enjoy a post-lockdown drink and a bite to eat at Coppinner Row, Dublin. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

RESTAURANTS and gastropubs threw open their doors to the public as people got out to enjoy the start of the festive period.

The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit over the pandemic and empty seats were very hard to find on Friday night following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

In Dublin city centre, while there were large numbers enjoying the atmosphere, there was also a lot of people taking health officials’ advice to heart and keeping face coverings on in crowded settings.

Grafton Street in the capital saw more people than had been witnessed over the past months descend, and the vast majority were acting responsibly. For many meeting friends and grab a drink or something to eat, it was a welcome relief after a tough year.

Read More

Marianne Kelly and her friend Ruth Murphy were out for a reunion with takeaway pints, and commented there were more people wearing masks than during the summer.

“Definitely it is – more people are walking around town with masks on,” Ms Kelly said.

“But there’s also more people and it’s not as socially distanced,” Ms Murphy added. “But I’m not one to talk though.”

The friends didn’t have a booking for the night though, as they had found it hard to get a reservation.

“Even like thinking of places that are open, or you can sit outside, or have appropriate outdoor seating – it’s hard to find out where to go,” Ms Kelly said.

In the build up to the reopening of gastropubs and restaurants, businesses around the country had reported being inundated with people looking for reservations. Dublin city centre was visited by wet and windy conditions on Friday night, but that didn’t stop people from hitting the streets.

Expand Close Diners enjoy a post lockdown drink and a bite to eat at Davy Byrnes on Duke St, Dublin. (Picture: Frank McGrath) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diners enjoy a post lockdown drink and a bite to eat at Davy Byrnes on Duke St, Dublin. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

As the festive season draws on there is likely to be bigger crowds on the streets of towns and cities around the country,

The Government and health officials recently recommended the wearing masks in crowded public settings in the hopes it will reduce community transmissions.

Harry Geraghty was another Dubliner out for dinner for the night, and he commented that it is possible to avoid more reckless behaviour.

“I think that there’s definitely a level of safety that’s needed,” he said.

“It’s massively important that people just don’t take advantage of it.

“I think especially at the beginning of it, closer to March/April, you could see people filling up beaches knowing full well they were not supposed to.

“But I think coming up to Christmas time, people want to have a better 2021 than they did this year,” he said.

It wasn’t just friends who were celebrating the comeback of indoor dining, many people were out for their first date night in a while.

Shane Brassington and his girlfriend enjoyed a dinner in Masa, and he commented on the strange atmosphere.

“It actually does feel weird to be back in town,” he said.

“It was like this six weeks ago though.

“I don’t think a lot has changed since last lockdown.

“But I think everyone’s just trying their best.”

The scenes witnessed in Dublin were replicated around the country as people looked to enjoy some fun after several long weeks of lockdown.

Read More

Online Editors