'There's great excitement' - the hunt is on for Ireland's newest Lotto millionaire

THE hunt is on for Ireland's newest Lotto millionaire as the owner of the Cork store which sold the winning ticket said he was "absolutely thrilled" for whoever won.

The winning ticket to Saturday night's National Lottery Lotto jackpot of €5.6m was sold from Bernard Lynch's Centra shop in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

It remains unclear whether the winning ticket was purchased by an individual or a syndicate. Mr Lynch - who was on holidays in Spain when he got the thrilling news of the win - said he was delighted for the lucky winner, store manager, Conor Middleton, the staff of Lynch's Centra and Crosshaven itself.

"It is great for Crosshaven though of course we haven't a clue if the winner is even a local," he said. "We have no absolutely idea."

It is the first jackpot winning ticket ever sold from the popular Centra outlet. "It is the first big winning ticket we have sold though we have have sold quite a few tickets which won smaller amounts.

"We are a bit seasonal in that our workforce tends to increase over the summer months when it is very busy so we can have up to 35 staff - and they will all be delighted with this win - There's great excitement." Mr Lynch said he plans to have a special celebration in the store to mark selling the winning Lotto ticket next week.

"It is wonderful for the store, for the staff and of course for Crosshaven itself - I am delighted."

"We'd like to congratulate whoever bought the winning ticket but, as I said, we haven't a clue who it was or whether it was an individual or a syndicate."

Crosshaven ranks as one of Ireland's most famous sailing centres and is home to the world's oldest yacht club, the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC). Hundreds of sailing enthusiasts regularly travel to the Cork sailing centre for various yachting events.

Given its picturesque location, it is also hugely popular with walkers and day-trippers. "There are a huge number of people who visit Crosshaven so it could well be a visitor," Mr Lynch said.

The winning numbers for the €5.6m jacket were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35 and 40 with the bonus number being 36. One other lucky player, who matched five numbers as well as the bonus number, scooped €115,649. National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin urged players who purchased a ticket at Centra in Crosshaven to carefully check their tickets.

“Our Cork players have really had the rub of the green in Lotto over the past week," he said. "Last weekend, a syndicate of colleagues in the Supervalu store in Midelton won €219,472 after falling one number shy of the jackpot, and another Cork winner won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000." "This week the Rebel County have hit the jackpot. Last year we had a total of 12 Lotto jackpots won in Ireland and this lucky trend looks to be spilling over into 2018 as it’s the third Lotto win of the year. I look forward to meeting the winner or winners of this Lotto jackpot”.

“If you are one of those two lucky ticket holders, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on (01) 8364444. We are open tomorrow morning and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”.

