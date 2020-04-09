'There's a sense of pride - what we're doing is now so necessary'

When Covid-19 pulled the shutters down in Irish towns and villages, the supermarkets kept their doors open.

Something as previously mundane as getting the messages has suddenly become tense and can be our sole trip outside the house for the week. Supermarket staff are now frontline workers.

In the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock, management and staff in SuperValu have had to keep an eye on people who are using their trip to the shop to socialise.

Niall Broughan, the store manager, says the supermarket is now one of the only places everybody is allowed to go to - including RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy, who is spotted near the tills, freshly recovered from Covid-19. "He comes here all the time," Mr Broughan says with pride.

The staff, conscious of how many retail workers have recently been let go, are grateful they still get to go to work.

The shop hired 15 new people to cope with extra demand, and most of them were people who had just been laid off. All the staff say they are being bombarded with gratitude from the public.

"There's a sense of pride between most of us, now what we're doing is so necessary. It's nice to know that," says Gavan Guildford, who has worked here for 15 years.

Contact with supermarkets is now crucial for people who aren't allowed to leave the house. Mr Broughan says a woman in her 80s was crying on the phone the week before. She was worried she wouldn't be able to put a shopping list together, and when she tried to shop online she saw all the delivery slots were full.

"She said 'I don't want to starve'," Mr Broughan says.

They found a way to help her choose her groceries online and send a list to the store. All Centra and SuperValu shops now have volunteers from local GAA clubs available to deliver groceries for people.

When older people call to order their shopping they often get through to Jacinta Bolton, who has worked at SuperValu for 33 years.

Ms Bolton, from Sallynoggin, got a job here when she was 27. "I'm part of the building now," she says.

Chatting away in the fruit and veg aisle, she sometimes interrupts herself to talk to the customers. "Hiya, Carmel," she yells to a woman she sees over by the lettuce.

Older, cocooning customers know her by her voice now when she answers the phone. They often ask her what it's like in the shop, if it's busy or how her day has been. "Some of them just want a chat. They tell me 'you're the only person I've spoken to today'. This isn't a chore for me, it's an honour. They're not customers, I consider them my friends.

"I just feel so sorry for them. If I was that age, I'd want someone to be nice to me, too."

She'd just come off her break early because an order came in from a lady called Rita, who only likes Ms Bolton to do her groceries. One day, she spoke to the same man three times because he forgot some of his "few bits".

She even got a call from Norway, from a woman who was worried about her mother and her mother-in-law who both live in Blackrock. Ms Bolton arranged two lots of groceries for them.

"Oslo. I couldn't believe it, and she sounded like she was just down the road. We're a great nation, we don't give ourselves enough credit."

The staff have started looking out for older people on their streets, too. Mr Guildford says he's introduced himself to neighbours he never met before, and asked them for grocery lists he can pick up.

Alan Phillips, a sales assistant who has worked at the store for 15 years, has also offered to pick up food for older neighbours. He has a new role at work, standing at the door as customers queue to get in. He uses an app on his phone to keep a tally of people entering and leaving, and he also reminds everyone to sanitise their hands or use gloves.

Mr Phillips knows his neighbours well, having grown up in his mother's childhood home near UCD. His mother Sylvia is over 70, and Mr Phillips lives with and cares for her so he doesn't want to risk taking the bus and picking up Covid-19. Instead, he walks to work every day from his home, almost an hour away on foot.

Every time Leo Varadkar makes an announcement on restrictions, the retail workers brace themselves. Mr Phillips says panic-buying usually follows, but he says there's no need to panic, they have plenty of food. And most things are available, with the exception of the most elusive white powder in Ireland. Plain, spelt, wholemeal and even coconut flour is all out of stock.

What else is popular? Mr Broughan gestures to the off-licence. "The biggest spike in sales. Over anything else."

The mundane is now extraordinary. Customers innocuously milling around the aisles are a stark contrast with the deserted streets of Blackrock village outside. If it weren't for the odd mask, the store could almost pass for normal.

The only giveaway is the recordings played every few minutes, with Mr Broughan's recognisable voice reminding people to keep their distance from each other.

"If you need any help, just ask," the recording says. "We are here for you."