'There's a sense of pride - what we're doing is now so necessary'

Helping hand: Jacinta Bolton, at work in SuperValu, Blackrock. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand

Ellen Coyne

When Covid-19 pulled the shutters down in Irish towns and villages, the supermarkets kept their doors open.

Something as previously mundane as getting the messages has suddenly become tense and can be our sole trip outside the house for the week. Supermarket staff are now frontline workers.

In the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock, management and staff in SuperValu have had to keep an eye on people who are using their trip to the shop to socialise.