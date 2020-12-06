There’s a ‘reasonable possibility’ of a third coronavirus wave - Eamon Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said there is “a reasonable probability” of a third Covid-19 wave in January.

However, the Transport Minister said that the country was able to manage in the summer as hospitality and retail reopened, and stressed that balance is key.

Speaking on Newstalk's On The Record with Gavan Reilly about the easing of restrictions, he said: “I think we saw in the summer that we can manage, yes, there was a second wave and nothing is certain and we do have to be wary that there is a reasonable probability that we might see a third wave in January or later in the new year.”

When asked if the Government will take the blame if there is a third wave as not all recommendations from Nphet are being followed, the Minister said it’s “a difficult balancing act”.

“That's a difficult balancing act, and it was a difficult one in terms of making government decisions,” he explained.

“In some ways, we went stronger than Nphet (advised), for example, the whole issue of when household visits might become possible, I think Nphet were arguing that that would open up sooner rather than later.

“In terms of hospitality and restaurants, we decided to open up earlier than Nphet advised. There’s a balance in that.

“One of the lessons we have learned is that retail is a safe and controlled environment and shops and the people in them have done a good job.

“We didn't see a big spike in the previous opening up. It was on the basis of evidence that we tried to make judgement calls.”

From December 18 to January 6 inter-county travel will be allowed. Minister Ryan was asked if the Government is presuming there will be a third wave with further restrictions already in place for the new year.

“I think that’s just to give us time to review and see what the numbers are like and to assess what happens,” he said.

“No one knows what the outcome will be, we will have to monitor it very closely.”

Mr Ryan added that it’s not helpful to put blame on any sector when it comes to the rise in Covid-19 cases and that it doesn’t “serve” anyone well.

When asked about his vote against a motion to pay student nurses and midwives €14 per hour, Minister Ryan said the Government agreed to provide PUP for student nurses who lost their part-time jobs.

“We agreed we would provide PUP payments for any of those training nurses and student nurses who have lost jobs due to the Covid crisis,” he said.

“Any nurse will be paid if they’re working in a Covid situation where they are not on a training basis but are on a work basis, they will and should be paid.”

The Green Party leader added that what his party brings to the Government is a “partnership approach”.

“What we bring to government is a belief in that partnership approach, a social partnership where we will work with unions,” he said.

“Last week there was a sit down for pay talks (with the IMNO) and that's where we come from and that's what we believe and we work with the unions across all different sectors to make sure that we do maintain and develop a more equal country as well as economically.

“What being Green has always been about is quality of life and not just quantity.”

