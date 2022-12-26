‘There’s a power in being positive, bumps in the road always make you stronger’ - Gaeity ‘panto dame’ Joe Conlan on cancer battle

As the long-standing ‘panto dame’ of the Gaiety Theatre, Joe Conlan is a familiar face to Irish families who make an outing to the theatre their yearly tradition.

But as we reach the end of 2022, he is most looking forward to celebrating being cancer-free after a very tough battle.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2019, he spent the next year receiving treatment as he battled the disease while trying to stay positive mentally.

“I kept it really quiet until I knew what I was dealing with,” he said.

“I talked to the Gaiety manager, Leo McKenna, as well as (owner) Caroline Downey and I got great support from them.

“Caroline was like, ‘What can we do for you?’

“I said, ‘Nothing, I’m in a good place, I’m dealing with it, I’ll get on with it’. Now three years down the road, I couldn’t be better.

“So there is power in positivity and self-belief. I’m very spiritual in my own way and the bumps in the road always make you stronger.”

Part of staying positive for him was continuing to perform. In a case of ‘the show must go on’, he also starred in the Christmas panto that year, Aladdin.

“I did 92 shows, getting treatment and doing bloods. I started treatment in June… I’m not going to say it was rosy in the garden but you get used to it,” he said.

“The medical professionals were wonderful the way they looked after me and the support I got from the oncology team.

“But everyone deals with things differently, that’s how I dealt with it and I was able to come out with a positive result. I’m three years clear now and I just take it year by year. I have a wonderful GP and will always go for a general check-up. Your health is your wealth.”

He said that Irish men don’t always prioritise their health, but having been an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS), he urged anyone concerned about symptoms to get checked out.

“It’s something that I’m vocal about now. I did the Camino Challenge for the ICS and raised €15,000 for them. We have a big thing about men’s health in this country. Men’s health is terribly important and Irish men are not great about all that.”

This Christmas season sees him treading the boards in the role of Nanny Nincompoop in the Gaiety’s production of The Jungle Book. Given that producers had to pull the plug on live performances early, due to Covid, he said it was a joy to be back in full force again.

He said that during the show Baloo often gets the biggest cheer from audiences, especially when he launches into The Bare Necessities, and also cites the three youngsters playing Mowgli as stand-out stars.

“When you see the young children in the audience, they’re like, ‘Wow’. It could be their first time to see a panto and they want to be right up there,” he said.

“I was that kid. I didn’t live too far away from this lovely theatre and I used to be in the gods, watching those pantos, paying my money to watch them and I’d sit there and go ‘Wow’.”

Next year sees the theatre staging its production of Cinderella as it marks its 150th anniversary.