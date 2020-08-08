'There's a big possibility that the winner is a staff member' - hospital coffee shop sells winning lotto ticket worth almost €200k

A coffee shop in Sligo University Hospital is celebrating today after learning it sold a winning lotto ticket worth €195k to one lucky punter.

The National Lottery said the Sligo player matched five numbers and one lucky star number, meaning that they were one lucky star number (from 1-12) short of winning the massive €64 million EuroMillions jackpot

It is the second time this week that a player in Ireland has come as close to winning the EuroMillions jackpot after another player in Kingscourt, Co Cavan, won the secondary prize of €265,150 in Tuesday night’s draw

Tracy O’Neill, manager of the shop, said that excitement is running through the hospital this morning.

"I’m absolutely speechless this morning thinking that somebody in Sligo hospital is nearly €200,000 richer because they bought a lottery ticket from our coffee dock yesterday," she said.

" As everybody knows, it is a challenging time for anybody working in a hospital environment and we are no different.

"Due to Covid-19, visiting restrictions remain in place at the hospital so there is a big possibility that this lucky winner is a member of staff. Knowing how hard each and every person in the hospital is working, I can assure you that whoever the winner is, it is richly deserved. We are absolutely thrilled for them.”

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 05, 20, 21, 36, 41 and the Lucky Stars were 06 and 11.

There was no winner of Tuesday’s €64 million EuroMillions jackpot which means that Tuesday’s jackpot is now heading for a massive €75 million.

