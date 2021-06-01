There’ll be 3 years’ worth of excitement when Rose of Tralee returns in 2022, says Dáithí Ó Sé after festival cancelled again

Rose of Tralee host Dáithí O Sé in 2012 with 32 Irish and International Roses

Rose of Tralee presenter Dáithí Ó Sé says “we’ll head into 2022 with gusto” despite this year’s festival being cancelled.

The Kerry native said he hoped the festival could go ahead in Tralee during the October bank holiday weekend in 2021, but “it just couldn’t happen – the festival is too big”, he said.

“You have ten or fifteen thousand people out on the street and you have two and a half thousand inside in the Dome”, said the TV presenter.

Ó Sé said the backbone of the festival is getting people together from all over the world to meet face-to-face in Tralee, however, because of Covid-19, “that just couldn’t happen”, he told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder.

The Eurovision Song Contest went ahead successfully in May with live in-person acts and a limited audience, and Ó Sé said “we went down every avenue” to run something similar.

“It was a very, very tough decision for the committee in Tralee to make to say no it’s not going to happen”, said O Sé, adding, “you couldn’t bring people together just in case things would go wrong”.

The Rose of Tralee festival usually runs for ten days, and the presenter said the live TV show is only a “very, very small bit” of the festival that is worth €10-15million to the region.

“Everyone is just sad and gutted about the whole thing – it’s a big part of the whole summer for everyone,” he said.

“There’s lots of different strands to it and lots of people disappointed that it’s not going ahead.”

Ó Sé joked he will miss “not losing a stone and a half” preparing for the busy festival.

“I’ve a tuxedo here that Ryan Tubridy would fit into that I wouldn’t,” he joked.

The presenter said there will be “three years of excitement” built up for the 2022 festival and people should look towards the bigger picture.

“We’ve turned a corner and we’ve a few more corners to turn”, he said.