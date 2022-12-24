‘There will be a reduction in the number of masses. There may not be a Sunday mass’ –Catholic Archbishop of Tuam on ‘managing change’

Parishes in a major archdiocese are preparing to reduce the number of masses they offer and some churches in the future will offer weekday liturgies instead of the traditional Sunday mass.

Speaking about the structural changes under way in the West of Ireland archdiocese of Tuam, Archbishop Francis Duffy said his first Advent pastoral letter, in which he revealed members of the laity will be leading funerals and marriages in the future, was intended to alert people to the impact of the falling number of clergy.

As “one of the clear issues” arising in the diocese, he said the decline in priest numbers is already being felt in parishes which no longer have a resident priest and instead have their pastoral needs met by a neighbouring priest.

“It is important for me to alert people to these changes and for people to think about them because we want to engage with parishioners and parish pastoral councils to see what is the best way to continue the mission of the church in the local parishes,” Dr Duffy said.

Asked if church closures were in the pipeline, the archbishop, who is almost a year at the helm in Tuam, told the Irish Independent: “No, I don’t foresee that. I think people are very attached to their church, not just the parish, but the church area. It’s part of their identity.

“But inevitably there will be a reduction in the number of masses. There may not be a Sunday mass. It may be in rotation with another church. They may have weekly masses instead of Sunday masses. That has to be worked out at a local level.”

Dr Duffy rejected the suggestion that he is managing decline. Instead, he feels he is “managing change”.

“Yes, there is a decline in the number of clergy, and also a decline in the practice rate but at the same time if you look at a parish now and compare it to 40 years ago, there are a lot more people involved in parish pastoral councils, finance committees, liturgy groups, and some parishes have funeral and baptism teams,” he said.

Another challenge the Tuam diocese is facing is financial, having seen a drop in income of up to 20pc since 2019.

However, the 64-year-old paid tribute to people’s continued generosity to various collections, including a “very big response to Trócaire” and to the Ukrainian crisis.

Tomorrow Archbishop Duffy will visit the unmarked site where the remains of infants from the Mother and Baby Home in Tuam were buried over a 36-year period.

“I’ll go down there myself on Christmas morning. Christmas is a time when we always think of children and here are infants who died and most of them didn’t have a Christmas. I feel I should go and pray there and be there,” he said.

He said he has been to the burial site a few times since he transferred from the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise to Tuam.

“I went there the day before I was installed, and I was at a gathering there a few months ago with people who have their own individual story and experiences to tell. It was a very moving experience,” Dr Duffy said.

He has met with mother and baby home survivors and advocates over the past year and listened to their stories.

“I’ve had quite a lot of contact with an advocate and a number of people who are keen to move forward in the whole area of healing and atonement – that is ongoing,” he said.

The first Friday of Lent in the church is a day dedicated to survivors of church abuse and Dr Duffy hopes to involve survivors in the planning and hosting of that event next year.

“That’s just one day. But I think the whole issue is really a process rather than a single event,” he said.

He is also aware that the excavation and exhumation of the site in Tuam will focus worldwide attention on the story and “it will be a very sensitive time for people”.

Speaking in the week Private Seán Rooney’s funeral took place and Trooper Shane Kearney was evacuated from Lebanon, Dr Duffy said the families of the Irish soldiers were in his prayers.

“They will certainly be foremost in people’s minds this Christmas,” he said.

He said the tragic event in Lebanon “highlights again how fragile peace can be in many places and the importance of Irish peacekeeping troops”.

“Christmas is a time when we think of peace; this is an Irish outreach overseas in the cause of peace,” Dr Duffy said.