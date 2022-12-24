| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘There will be a reduction in the number of masses. There may not be a Sunday mass’ –Catholic Archbishop of Tuam on ‘managing change’

Archbishop Francis Duffy at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Close

Archbishop Francis Duffy at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan

Archbishop Francis Duffy at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan

Archbishop Francis Duffy at the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan

Sarah Mac Donald

Parishes in a major archdiocese are preparing to reduce the number of masses they offer and some churches in the future will offer weekday liturgies instead of the traditional Sunday mass.

Speaking about the structural changes under way in the West of Ireland archdiocese of Tuam, Archbishop Francis Duffy said his first Advent pastoral letter, in which he revealed members of the laity will be leading funerals and marriages in the future, was intended to alert people to the impact of the falling number of clergy. 

Related topics

More On Galway news

Most Watched

Privacy