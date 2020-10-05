'There was nothing inherently dangerous' - How Seamus Woulfe explained his role in the Golfgate controversy

He’s the Supreme Court judge whose judgment has been called into question over attending a dinner of 81 people in Clifden, Co Galway, in a time of Covid on August 18 last.

Séamus Woulfe – a former squash champion – is now facing different questions over his judgment after a transcript of his interview in an investigation into his conduct on that occasion shows that he lashed out at other sectors of society.

The apology he issued when the controversy first erupted is also dramatically called into question today, with the judge telling former Chief Justice Susan Denham during her probe that he was not sure what he was apologising for.

Here are the former Attorney General’s top ten quotes from the Supreme Court’s internal probe, as revealed by the interview process…

1) “It’s a little bit of digression but I’m appalled at the kind of media treatment of the society event, and the – it’s presented, in some way it’s like a Ku Klux Klan now”

P47 of the transcript of the interview, held on the judicial council website.

The same page has an appeal to the old school tie. Judge Woulfe says: “Mr Murphy will know that I am a former Belvederian on Great Denmark Street.” The ex-Attorney General went to Belvedere College, a private fee-paying school in Dublin’s north inner city.

2) “I called after him and I said, ‘Frank, listen because I’m new at all this, I just want to check with you something.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been invited to the Oireachtas Golf Society outing. I don’t see anything, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.’ I emphasised that it was a non-party political event. And he immediately said to me, ‘I don’t see any problem with that.’”

P59: Judge Woulfe explains how he consulted the Chief Justice Frank Clarke on the Oireachtas Gold Society event in the quadrangle of the Fourt Courts.

3) “Now, in fairness to him, I didn’t go into details about what socialising, or whether there would be dinner or not, but I’d be amazed if he didn’t know that there was likely to be some form of eating.”

P59: The judge says the Chief Justice should have anticipated what he wasn’t told about.

4) “Well, if it could be sort of more specified to me why I should have a concern, or what the concern should have been? I can’t see that that’s the case. And even if I’d seen it, I think it’s totally artificial and ridiculous almost to suggest that a guest, who’s never seen the guidelines, doesn’t know exactly what they say, any guest – whether he’s a judge or not – should suddenly take on the role of policeman towards the end of a function that they’re a guest at, risk extreme discourtesy to your host.”

P104: Mr Woulfe suggests guests attending a social event have no obligation to know the guidelines in advance and should keep any criticisms to themselves if they have misgivings on arrival.

5) “So I now know I’m going to Donegal and initially myself I was slightly doubtful. ‘It’s an awful long drive, it’s an awful lot to do.’ But then I say, ‘Look, it’s holidays.’ And that’s a factor, it’s holidays, you can be more social than usual. I said to my wife, ‘Look, they’re a very nice crowd. I know they’ll appreciate me going. We’ll take the two cars.’ And I had a conversation with her about, it’s nice to suffer a long journey in the holidays to just listen to music. And I just listen to – I’d taken a couple of CDs that I’d got, that I had no time to listen to for months.”

P65: He admits he was ‘slightly doubtful’ but only about the (car) driving involved and its impact on his summer holidays. The golf society would also feel grateful that he was present.

6) “There was nothing inherently dangerous about the fact that there was going to be a dinner. Gatherings of 50 people were allowed under the regulations. And it’s the regulations that I would have been involved in [at] the Attorney General’s office, these so-called guidelines to go back to, I’ve never seen a copy of them in the Attorney General’s Office. I doubt if one ever came in the door.”

P72: Where to start with all the questions thrown up here about Séamus Woulfe’s attitude to the “so-called guidelines”?

7) “My understanding is Dick Spring played on the Wednesday but my understanding from the organisers is that a family dinner because of a 70th birthday, but that’s just what I’ve been told.” … “But I’m told that Enda Kenny said to his playing partners on the Tuesday that he’d another commitment on the Wednesday night and couldn’t attend the dinner.”

P80 & P82: Mr Woulfe suggests experienced ex-members of Government had private reasons for declining invitations to the Clifden hotel dinner

8) “I did a lot of work as Attorney General trying to persuade people to become judges and I think people have said I’ve had some success getting [a] good quality of people… nobody would become a judge ever again if there’s not a fair and reasonable assessment of what went on here.”

P111: Séamus Woulfe portrays himself as a recruiting sergeant for the bench and possibly deserving of respect for that work.

9) “So going to bed on Thursday night… I was back to my news addiction and I flicked on the news headlines on, I know I shouldn’t, on the Examiner newspaper and I was astonished to see that they had as a lead story something about Dara Calleary attending a golf dinner and I said, ‘This is the greatest load of rubbish ever now.’ I don’t know, on the Thursday night had they mentioned my attendance or anybody else, but they had a breaking story that Dara Calleary attended a dinner. I thought nothing of. I thought, ‘Jesus, they’re really scraping the barrel here during the silly season in August.’ But then I woke up the next morning and I think the phrase is, I was absolutely dumbfounded to hear that Minister Calleary had resigned.”

P112: Judge Woulfe on other people being out of touch.

10) “However, I spoke to one or two people and I decided I would make an apology, because one or two other people had apologies, for any unintentional breach of any guidelines on my part. Now, I was a bit hesitant about doing it because I wasn’t sure what I was apologising for, but if was there any unintentional breach, for instance…”

P118: He says he apologised because others were apologising.

Online Editors