There is time to get an 11th hour Brexit deal done as negotiations continue, Paschal Donohoe insists

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said there is still enough time for the EU and the UK to secure a trade deal before Sunday evening’s deadline, despite growing concerns the window of opportunity has passed.

Speaking with The Luxembourg Times, Minister Donohoe said an agreement was possible before December 31, and said the 11th-hour negotiations which have unfolded were “always very likely”.

"The consequences of no trade deal – no matter for how limited the period of time – would be very significant," Donohoe told the Luxembourg Times, adding that: "with the time that is left, it would be possible to ratify it. Whether there is a trade deal will become clearer in the next few days.

"While, of course, Ireland does want to see an agreement, it also has to be an agreement that is right for Europe, protects the single market of Europe, and is consistent with the economic and political interests of Europe," the Eurogroup President said.

Read More

The consequences of a no-deal Brexit for Ireland, the UK and the EU, are becoming a near-future possibility, with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney yesterday saying Ireland’s 2021 growth in GDP would be reduced from 6.3pc to 3.3pc should no deal be ratified.

Minister Donohoe said it is hard to quantify the damage a no-deal Brexit would have on the Irish economy, and stressed the negatives far outweigh the positives of financial firms moving bases from London to Dublin.

"If a no-trade deal Brexit occurs, it will impact so many other parts of our economy. The overall cost of a no-trade deal Brexit would outweigh the benefits for financial services.

"If you look at where we are at the moment with the challenges of Covid and the economic costs of Covid, and many other shared challenges like climate change, the cooperation needed to deal with those kinds of challenges will come under more strain if we have to deal with the consequences of not having a trade deal,” Mr Donohoe said.

The Finance Minister also said that even if a last-ditch trade deal is secured, the additional costs involved in customs, agricultural standards are “all very significant for the Irish economy."

The Eurogroup President has admitted that the UK’s departure from the customs union, among other EU initiatives, has resulted in stronger cohesion between other EU member states.

"In certain policy areas – like competition, trade promotion, deepening the single markets – the UK would have taken a leadership role ... because of the departure of the UK, the alliances and friendships developing within the EU have been accelerated," he said.

Read More

Online Editors