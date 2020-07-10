| 16°C Dublin

'There is not a day goes by we don't think of dad' - family remember slain gardaí forty years after they were shot dead

Garda Henry Byrne and Detective John Morley were murdered on July 7, 1980, while in pursuit of a criminal gang. On the 40th anniversary of their murders, their family and friends pay tribute to the two men.

Frances Morley wife of the late Detective Garda John Morley with her extended family at a commeration ceremony to honour the memory of Garda Henry Byrne and Detective Garda John Morley at Shannon&rsquo;s Cross, Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon today. Photograph. Michael McCormack. Expand
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris lays a wreath at a commeration ceremony to honour the memory of Garda Henry Byrne and Detective Garda John Morley at Shannon&rsquo;s Cross, Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon. Photograph. Michael McCormack. Expand

Eavan Murray

Forty years is a very long time, but sometimes it feels like a day.

Last Tuesday the wives, children and grandchildren of two devoted, courageous and deeply-loved young men gathered to remember them.

But they remember them every day. Every day for the past forty years.

