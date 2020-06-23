There is 'no magic plan B' if programme for government is rejected, says FF leader Micheal Martin

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has said there "is no magic plan B" if the programme for government is rejected.

Members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are currently voting on whether or not they should support or oppose the proposed coalition.

Mr Martin said he is unsure where the "room" is to renegotiate the programme for government, adding: "We'd be in a very difficult situation if it emerges that this does not get support."

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "An enormous amount of time has been put into the negotiations to get this programme to government together. And so therefore, there is no magic Plan B."

When asked if Fianna Fail would look for the support of other parties, Mr Martin said: "The most practical thing so far is we've had a lot of discussions with independent groupings, some of whom have indicated a desire that there would be a government formed, and that it would last five years."

"That's very, very uncertain and there's no commitment on others to to engage in such a process," he added.

He said he has received a "very positive" response to the programme for government within the Fianna Fail party and is "struck by all of the negative speculation."

Mr Martin said another general election is "always a possibility in a politically unstable situation," but added that "in the context of Covid-19, we do not need another general election."

He said it will be a "political crisis" if the programme for government is not passed.

