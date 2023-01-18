| 1.6°C Dublin

‘There is an acceptance that the man we knew is gone’ – family and friends of Tom Niland reveal heartbreak one year after assault which destroyed his life

James McLaughlin, who is a friend of Tom Niland Expand
Tom Niland was attacked in his Sligo home a year ago Expand
A extensive search for evidence was carried out near the Sligo home of Tom Niland, who was attacked last January. Photo: James Connolly Expand

Tom Niland was attacked in his Sligo home a year ago

A extensive search for evidence was carried out near the Sligo home of Tom Niland, who was attacked last January. Photo: James Connolly

Eavan Murray

Tom Niland’s car is parked in his driveway – it last moved a year ago.

His sheep have all been sold, and his small house in picturesque Skreen, in west Sligo, lies empty.

