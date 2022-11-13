‘There is a lot of speculation and I am not going to add to it’ – Taoiseach on cabinet reshuffle plans

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that new portfolios for the Government's Cabinet reshuffle will only be decided after crunch meetings between himself, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan at the end of November.

Mr Martin also warned that the three Coalition party leaders were determined to avoid adding to any destabilising speculation over the portfolios and aims of the pending reshuffle by the mid-term of the current Government.

The Cabinet reshuffle will follow the transfer of the role of Taoiseach between Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar, under the Programme for Government agreed in 2020, which is now expected to take place on December 17.

Speculation has surrounded the potential switching of some portfolios which were not specifically stipulated under the 2020 agreement.

While it is widely expected that Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will assume the Minister for Finance brief in December, there has been speculation that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney may be asked to become Minister for Agriculture.

This would, in turn, open up the Department of Foreign Affairs portfolio - potentially for Mr Martin.

But the Taoiseach refused to add to speculation about the shape of the new Cabinet after Mr Varadkar resumed the role of Taoiseach.

"I think, basically, as I have said repeatedly, we will of course be honouring the agreement - this is a three party Government," he said.

"The Programme for Government is the glue that holds the Government together."

"We have to work hard to fulfil the programme in terms of housing, health, climate change which I experienced again this week as to how serious it is right now in terms of the rapidity of change in weather patterns and the impact that is having on food production."

Mr Martin said that the shape of the new Cabinet has not been agreed - and will be the subject of careful negotiations between the Coalition partners.

"The Tánaiste and I, at the end of this month, with (Green Party leader) Eamon Ryan, we will work through with our advisors the various issues surrounding portfolios and all the other issues pertaining to the next phase of the Government."

Mr Martin refused to discuss any specific Cabinet portfolio - and what positions existing ministers may be asked to switch to.

"We don't want to fuel unnecessary speculation - there is a lot of speculation and I am not going to add to it."