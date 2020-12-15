‘There is a lot of fear in the community’ – Family appeals for information about the disappearance of Sandra Collins

Sandra Collins' family hope that her body can still be found

The family of a woman who has been missing for 20 years are raising money to buy specialist digging equipment in the hope of finding her body.

Sandra Collins was 28 and pregnant when she disappeared in Killala, Co Mayo, on December 4, 2000.

Despite a fleece jacket being found by the local pier, it is believed she didn’t take her own life by jumping into the sea but was rather abducted, murdered and buried in a shallow grave.

Yesterday would have been Sandra’s 49th birthday and her brother Patrick has appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of her remains to contact her family or gardaí in confidence.

“We just want a body,” said Patrick.

“It’s not about justice for us at this stage, we have been down that road already. I do believe there are people out there who have information and are afraid. There is an awful lot of fear in the community, a sense of this being too close to home.

"We would ask that those people look deep inside themselves and try to find the courage to do the right thing. Out of fear or loyalty there are people who are holding back, and we want to stress that there are so many ways to give us information without implicating themselves.

"There is a confidential garda line and anyone who wants to can send an anonymous letter.”

In June 2014, a man accused of Sandra’s murder walked free from court after being acquitted by a jury on the instructions of a judge.

Plasterer Martin Early of Banagher, Carrowmore Lacken, Ballina, had been on trial for 17 days at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Castlebar, Co Mayo, for the murder at a place and date unknown on or about December 4, 2000.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy told the 12-person jury there was insufficient evidence to convict Mr Early and directed them to find the accused not guilty.

“Sandra would have been 49 yesterday,” said Patrick.

“We have missed 20 birthdays with her. I remember saying all those years ago that she might come home for her 29th, the first birthday she missed. She didn’t.

"We will go to the church and light a candle and my sister Bridie and I might go to the memorial plaque at the pier, all depending on how we feel. Twenty years slips off your tongue but it’s a long time and everyone is getting older. We are running out of time.”

The family has launched a Go Fund Me appeal to raise money for a reward for anyone with information that leads to the discovery of Sandra's remains, and to assist gardaí if a location for Sandra’s remains is identified.

“Firstly, we want to offer anyone with information a reward,” said Patrick.

“Secondly, if the gardaí needed specialist equipment for a dig, we want to be able to say, here’s the money, go get her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina garda station on 096-20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250 025.

