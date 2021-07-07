This year’s national novena at Knock Shrine, one of the country’s largest catholic gatherings, has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The novena, which was due to take place between 14-22 August, usually attracts over 100,000 visitors to the Co Mayo village.

Rector of Knock, Fr Richard Gibbons told the Irish independent that the decision to postpone for a second year in a row, followed a number of meetings with staff at the shrine.

“There is a lot of fear around the Delta variant and going on the rate of vaccinations that would have taken place by mid-August, it was felt it would be safer for everybody, our own staff and the pilgrims who would come, to postpone until later on in the year.”

He explained that unlike the pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick which takes place outdoors, Knock’s novena is mainly indoors. The basilica has a capacity for 3,500 people but at the moment, with social distancing, it can only accommodate 200.

“Rather than leave it to the eleventh hour to postpone, we felt it was better to take the decision now. It is very disappointing, but the fact is that people are afraid of the variant and not everybody is vaccinated, especially our young people. We have quite a lot of young people employed here for the summer, so it really is for their protection and the protection of visitors and pilgrims alike,” Fr Gibbons explained.

He said he could not say when the postponed novena will take place. “It’s just a couple of months before we hope everybody in the country is vaccinated. After everyone is vaccinated, we will look at the novena again in the hope that more people can come indoors, especially into the basilica.”

Like many churches and parishes, Knock has been seriously impacted by the pandemic. According to Fr Gibbons, it is only seeing “a fraction of the numbers” that it would normally expect in the summer months.

But he expressed confidence that the Co Mayo shrine can build back. “Before the pandemic hit our numbers were increasing year on year. Because of the elevation of the shrine to international status, we’ve a good base to work back from, and I think we can do that.”

Knock Shrine is currently open to the public and welcoming pilgrims for the celebration of daily Mass with restricted capacity in its basilica.