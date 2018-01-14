The mother of a 23-year-old woman who died after developing a blood clot claims that not enough women are aware of the dangers of taking the contraceptive pill.

'There is a huge void in our lives' - Mum whose daughter (23) died from clot warns about contraceptive pill

Lauren Johnson (23) from Swords died from a blood clot caused by the medication prescribed to her for mild acne.

On September 3 2015, Lauren was found semi-conscious in bed at home. She died due to a venous sinus thrombosis (blood clot) and associated hemorrhage in the brain at Beaumont Hospital four days later. Lauren's mum Sandra told Independent.ie that losing her only child was "devastating".

"My husband Brian and I were away on holidays when Lauren developed a blood clot. She was taken to Beaumont A&E by ambulance and we were told that she was admitted due to a suspected overdose. Receiving the news was devastating. Lauren was our only child." After a CT scan of the brain, Lauren was transferred to ICU where she was described as "very gravely ill".

"Despite the doctors' best efforts, Lauren was pronounced dead on September 7. Her passing has left a huge void in our lives. Lauren was the light of our lives," Sandra told Independent.ie. At an inquest into Lauren's death, the Dublin District Coroners Court found that the prescribed medication was the cause of death.

The verdict was medical misadventure and recommendations were also to be made to Beaumont Hospital A&E department. The grieving mother warned that many women don't understand the risks associated with the contraceptive pill.

"The medication that Lauren was prescribed underwent a review by European Medicines Agency in 2013 and was deemed to be safe when prescribed within a restricted indication and strict guidelines were put in place. Lauren did not fall into the restricted category. The medication carries eight times the risk of thromboembolism (where a clot forms in a blood vessel)."

Lauren, who graduated from DCU with a BA in Language and Translation Studies had a "lust for life" and spent time studying in Japan.

"Lauren was a beautiful, intelligent, determined, independent young woman with a lust for life and learning. Her love of Pokemon brought her interest in all things Japanese. Lauren was working in Dublin as a translator at the time of her untimely death but with her love of travel she had big plans for new adventures and to learn more languages." Sandra said that she is happy the inquest into her daughter's death has concluded as it was "very painful".

"The inquest was like losing her all over again two years later. "We would like to thank our family and friends who have supported us since Lauren's passing. We would also like to commend the Neurology Neurosurgical and Richmond ICU team of Beaumont Hospital for the care they provided to Lauren.

“Gone is the smile we loved so dear, silent the laughter we loved to hear.”

