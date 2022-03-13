‘There has been a huge reaction’ – TikTok stars use platform to promote Irish language

Teenagers are taking an interest in the Irish language as TikTok stars across the country are using their platform the promote our native tongue.

Séamus Lehane from Limerick, who grew a following of over 130,000 on the app under his username ‘seamboyseam’ went viral after he posted a video impersonating minister Simon Harris.

Although he still does comedy videos and impersonations, the 30-year-old began posting clips where he tells people what certain words in English are as Gaeilge, but explains it in an interactive way through comedy skits.

The primary school teacher said he thinks younger people are more engaged with the language than they used to be, as there has been a great reaction to his ‘What is the Irish for?’ videos.

"When I was uploading the videos I wasn't sure what the reaction would be but there has been a huge reaction with the younger age groups and I suppose now there's more emphasis on the spoken language and using whatever language you have, and I know thats the whole point of Seachtain na Gaeilge, as they say ‘’Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste’ (broken Irish is better than clever English).

“When I was in school a major part was the poetry and more academic part whereas now there is more of an emphasis on speaking it and using whatever you have.

"On TikTok, there tends to be a younger audience, so a lot of people were relating them to school life, so kids in secondary school really.”

Primary school teacher and Tiktoker Séamus Lehane

Primary school teacher and Tiktoker Séamus Lehane

Fadi BouKaram is from Lebanon and moved to Ireland three years ago. He has a keen interest in languages and is fluent in Arabic, English, and French.

He knew he wanted to learn the Irish language as soon as he arrived, and began posting about his journey on TikTok under the username ‘cedrusk’, as well as some other interesting facts about languages in general.

"I moved to Ireland three years ago and I started wanting to learn Irish right away,” he said.

“I did a few Tik Toks last year and people were saying ‘you’ve got to tone down the accent, that’s not how people speak in Dublin’, but I don’t know how people speak in Dublin. None of my co-workers speak Irish.”

Despite some people telling him to tone down his accent, he said the feedback to his TikTok videos “has been great”.

"I started making videos the end of 2020, it was during the second lockdown,” he said.

"I was like ‘lets check this app that everyone is talking about’ and then I started making TikToks about languages which is something that I never did, I never spoke about languages anywhere before. I work in tax consulting in Ireland.

“But, the weird thing is the more I learn the less confident I am about learning, because the more you learn the more you discover there is a lot that you don’t know, but people have been awesome.”

Mr BouKaram said from speaking to his friends, he thinks younger people are definitely more engaged with the language.

“Among my Irish friends, they say the same thing that they grew up with it but it was taught bad in school, but now their kids love the language and their kids are excited about going to the Gaelteacht, so that’s awesome.”

Language enthusiast Fadi BouKaram

Language enthusiast Fadi BouKaram

TikTok star Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin, known as ‘kerrycowboy’ on the app, said he thinks it’s important to promote the Irish language to his young following.

As an ambassador for Seachtain na Gaeilge, he said: ““I have a good enough following and they’re mostly made up of people around my age so if I can make it [the Irish language] visible and accessible there will be a great chance of promoting the language so that’s why I decided to do it and that’s my goal at the moment.”

The 22-year-old went viral after he posted a video of his dog who was supposed to be helping to herd cows on the farm but she was shown hilariously slacking.

“I did it as a joke first of all and all the videos were through English but then when I posted my puppy Brandí it went viral and then I kind of felt with all these people watching and the platform I had I should do more to promote Irish,” he said.

“So, I started making TikToks through Irish and I suppose I just kind of took it from there bit by bit.”

Mr Ó Súilleabháin said it wasn’t until he was a teenager that he fully embraced his native tongue.

“My mother came from an island called Valentia in west Kerry, so I was surrounded when I was very young by people with great Irish but I wasn’t fluent at that stage,” he said.

“It was more when I was a teenager that I got a great interest by seeing people doing their best for the language and so I went back and learned more and I went to West Kerry and picked up a few phrases and that’s how I started off.”

