A woman has said that she was distraught to learn that she is living in the same building as a serial rapist and has called for more public awareness about whether sex offenders are in the area.

A woman has said that she was distraught to learn that she is living in the same building as a serial rapist and has called for more public awareness about whether sex offenders are in the area.

'There are vulnerable people who might not know what he's done' - woman shocked to learn serial rapist living beside her

The woman said she was stunned to only learn that Paul Moore (52) had been released from prison following his latest jail term when she bumped into him in Dublin City centre.

In the space of 25 years Moore has:

Raped a woman in 1995 - he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Raped another woman, a musician, in 2001. He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Engaged a woman in conversation in Gardiner Street near his apartment in January 2015 before sexually assaulting her.

Engaged another woman in conversation at St Mary's Place North, 500 metres from his door, in May 2015, before sexually assaulting her. He received a 15-month sentence for the Gardiner Street and the St Mary's Place attacks.

Engaged another victim in conversation on a Dart train before sexually assaulting her in August 2014. He was sentenced to three years in prison, with 18 months suspended.

He was recently released from prison and the woman, only identified as Sarah, told RTE's Liveline she's distressed that locals weren't informed he is living in his apartment on Mountjoy Square again.

"I bumped into him about two and a half weeks ago, I was speaking with someone in the area and just as I left to walk down Gardiner Lane I spotted him, I said it to my friend, I Googled him and it was him.

"I was very annoyed that nobody had been informed that he had been released," Sarah said.

Sarah said that she was approached by Moore previously and she said she got a "weird vibe".

She explained: "Once a couple of years ago I had a conversation with him, I had no previous knowledge about who he was or what he had been convicted for.

"He had asked me to help him with his shopping, I remember I didn't get a good vibe off him so I didn't help him but I do remember telling my housemate about this.

"I remember eight months later he was on the front page of a paper awaiting sentencing, I was like, 'Oh my God', it was just really freaky considering everything he had done previously was engage people in polite conversation.

"He has a limp so you feel sorry for him and you're of course inclined to help anyone with a limp.

"He's a bit older, in his 50s, and you think you should give him a hand but I just didn't get a good vibe off him."

A report from the Probation Service has said that Moore expressed no remorse, had proved resistant to all efforts to rehabilitate him and posed an indefinite danger to adult females.

Sarah said she thinks the Probation Service's report indicates a need for people to know if Moore is living nearby.

She noted: "It's unbelievable, I think there needs to be greater awareness made from the probation services and gardai to local residents about the presence of such a serial offender...

"Nobody has been made known that he was released, non-English speakers living in the area might not read the papers and so wouldn't know how dangerous he is.

"As I said, because he has a limp you would be inclined to help him, that's not to mention the vulnerable people who are on the streets in the area where I live.

"There are quite vulnerable women on the streets, he's out and about and nobody knows who he is and what he has done - what he has repeatedly done."

She continued to say: "The Herald published a front page on the story and in great detail it went through his crime and in chronological order, one of the offences was committed in the building, it's quite scary, that's the building where I live, that's personal.

"I bumped into someone who only read the Herald's story a few days after it was published, not everyone reads the paper, not everyone has access to the internet and not everyone in the area speaks English.

"Not all landlords are informing their clients that there's a sex offender living in the building, he was sentenced over a year ago but how many people in that time have moved into the building and into the area and don't know about what he's done.

"I don't think everyone should be vilified and persecuted if you've served your time but he has been shown to consistently re-offend and not everyone understands that.

"He looks like a vulnerable man with a limp who you might be inclined to give a hand to if you had no idea who he was."

Moore pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexually assaulting the woman on August 28, 2014.

Judge Greally suspended the final 18 months of a three-year sentence on strict conditions.

When he was being sentenced in March last year, a copy of the Herald was produced in court with a report on Moore on the front page.

Judge Greally said, “you’d want to be living on planet Mars to be unaware of publicity this case has attracted” and that Moore’s inability to stop offending was “a real concern to the court”.

Online Editors