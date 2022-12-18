‘There are people there to help’ - Family of Red Óg Murphy urge people in distress to reach out this Christmas

The parents of Red Óg Murphy, a talented young Sligo footballer who took his own life earlier this year, are pleading with anyone in distress to reach out for help.

Red Óg died by suicide at the age of 21 in April, and his parents are appealing to anyone suffering mental health issues in silence to reach out to a loved one or a professional for help this Christmas.

Geraldine and Redmond Murphy are preparing for their first Christmas without Red Óg and are hoping their message may save families from suffering the same fate in the future.

Red Óg’s parents said there were no signs of distress in their son leading up to his death and that, “he usually wore his heart on his sleeve so it was easy to see how he was feeling”.

But neither of his parents, nor his girlfriend Rachel, or his brothers Óisín and Daithí were aware of any mental health issues he was dealing with.

Redmond spoke with his son on the phone just hours before his death and said there were no signs he was in distress.

“I asked him would we meet for a coffee and he said, ‘no, not tonight, Dad, I’m a bit tired’. The only thing we would ever watch out for was emotion in their voices - were they stressed or anything - and there certainly wasn’t any emotion in his voice at that stage. He was very calm and I didn’t take any exception to our chat,” Redmond told Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio.

Geraldine said she also spoke to him and that “he was all excited about the weekend ahead”.

“He was coming home, Rachel was coming home and they were going to visit his granny in Galway and going to EJ’s [menswear] in Sligo as he loved his fashion and style.

“He had even sent in his work plan for the next day, he had contacted a teacher to ask him to print it as he had run out of ink. So, there was nothing [unusual],” Geraldine said.

The next morning the family received the news that Red Óg was dead after he never turned up for teaching practice in the school he was doing his placement. He was studying primary teaching in DCU.

Red Óg’s death sent shockwaves through his family, his community and the entire GAA fraternity in Sligo, and further afield.

David Clifford paid tribute to him after Kerry won the National League title this year, two days after his death. This meant a lot to the family, Redmond said, as Red Óg had idolised Clifford.

“For anyone from the outside looking in, it appeared he had it all. But it just goes to show you don’t know what’s going on in anybody’s head,” Geraldine said.

“And that’s the scary thing - how many more are out there like him that are covering it up?

“That’s why it’s so important to talk. Especially at this time of year…this is the time of year where a lot of people are at their breaking point.

"There are people there to help, or even if it’s just mammy or daddy, to help them get through it.

“You have to be kind to everybody you meet along life’s way, as you don’t know what’s going on in their heads, but most importantly, be kind to yourself,” Geraldine said.

Redmond says that if there’s any sign that “something isn’t right in your head,” then it’s time to pick “a close friend, your most trusted person, and say, ‘look, I’m not feeling great today’.”

If you are affected by anything discussed in this article, help is available here:

https://www.pieta.ie/

https://jigsaw.ie/

https://www.aware.ie/







