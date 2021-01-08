‘There are pages and pages of abuse, it isn’t nice’ - Davy Fitzgerald speaks out against online abuse directed at his family

Clare hurling icon and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has admitted the online abuse he and his father Pat have suffered has been “tough to put up with” in recent years.

This comes as Davy’s home club Sixmilebridge issued a letter yesterday in support of the Fitzgerald’s and calling for a stop to the campaign against his father, in particular, in recent years.

The abuse directed at Pat Fitzgerald, who is Secretary of the Clare county board, became the subject of a Garda investigation last year after it was reported to gardaí that certain pages on social media platforms were bullying Mr Fitzgerald.

“In the last day or two my club came out with a letter. To tell you the truth, it has been tough. Two men in our parish - Paddy Meehan and Fr Harry Bohan - came to us and said enough is enough. We have to stand up to this online bullying and stuff.

“It’s probably gone for maybe four or five years. There are pages and pages of abuse there and it isn’t nice. I would have gotten a bit of it early on - they were glad to get rid of me out of Clare, a few of them. When I went they said sure he is next to go,” Mr Fitzgerald said speaking on the Late Late Show.

He said the abuse directed at him a few years back got to him at the beginning.

“When I thought about it, I thought all of Clare wanted rid of me but then I realised it is only a bunch of them behind keyboards who have an agenda. If you saw some of the stuff - it was pretty out there.

“I’m glad that my club came out with the letter, I am so proud of them. The easiest thing they could have done was say, ‘Davy we support you, Pat we support you,’ but they didn’t, they went further. It’s about everybody, nobody should be subjected to that,” the Wexford boss insisted.

Mr Fitzgerald said it was hard to know that the online tirades were also getting to his father.

“He’d never let you see that - he would be too proud to show it, do I think it has [affected him]? Most definitely.

“There were certain things he would be strong on that he isn’t as strong on anymore as he has taken such a battering on them. He’s a fighter, he’ll be okay.

“Even the fact that this is brought up, I look at Coco’s Law, which was passed in December, which is very important. There’s a lot more people that have gone through stuff, it’s society in general. That’s why I am so proud of the club, as they have said enough is enough.”

The Wexford manager acknowledged that “there’s a lot of good in social media” but added: “I think it's just this aspect hat we have gone down the wrong road and I think we need to change. The more people that stand up against this is as it’s really important.”

