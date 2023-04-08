‘There are no tech workers here in rural Connemara – we can’t risk going above €5 for a pint’

The tear emoji said it all. One west Cork publican used the symbol to succinctly sum up the rural pub industry’s battle against soaring prices.

While city pubs are charging customers premium prices, there is an invisible price point rural publicans feel they cannot go beyond.

The female publican from west Cork followed the emoji with words echoed across rural Ireland: “These are challenging times.”

Many pubs in Dublin are so far able to stave off the worst effects of inflation by selling pints of Guinness for an average of €6.40.

But publicans from Donegal to Kerry said if they go to €5 or above, they will risk losing trade.

“There are no tech workers in rural Connemara,” one pub owner said.

Diageo installed a wholesale price increase of 12pc in Ireland in February, and the company has just announced a 13 pence price rise per pint in the UK.

Energy bills have climbed, along with the cost of groceries and other outlays, affecting publicans and their customers.

But workers’ wages, in general, have not risen in line with inflation.

One of the cheapest pubs in Ireland, Helen’s Bar and Bed and Breakfast in Kilmakilloge, Co Kerry, serves a pint of Guinness for €4.40.

A pub on the border of Cork and Kerry charges €4.60 and two nearby charge €4.80.

A male publican from one of the border pubs said: “The challenges are the overheads. The ESB and coal have gone through the roof, but we’re having to heat the pub from 10am for cleaning, until closing time.

“The fire’s going all day and the electricity is on all the working day.

The fuel bills have tripled

“Everything’s gone up. We’d been serving a pint of Guinness for €4.50, but then with the Diageo increase there was no choice but to put the pint up.

“We only increased it to cover costs. We’re lucky to be in a town to have a day trade, but since Covid, trade has dropped.

“Our weekends are still busy, but the day trade has gone down by about a third.”

A Kerry publican who is charging €4.40 for a pint of Guinness feels the Government is “ignoring rural communities”.

“Anything outside the Red Cow roundabout in Dublin is alien to the Government,” he said.

“They could help more by ensuring there’s more industry in Co Kerry.

“Coming into summer, rural pubs will have tourism, but for the rest of the year it’s quiet as we don’t have enough industry.

“With more industry, we’d have more people and more customers. It’s very hard to keep the prices low here after the Diageo increase and the rise in bills.”

A rural Cork publican said two-thirds of pubs near him had “disappeared”.

“We find we’re slightly busier than before because of that,” he added.

Gary Percival, who runs the South Pole Inn in Annascaul, Co Kerry, said he is enduring a “staffing crisis and an energy crisis” combined with “little weeknight trade”.

Every year it’s getting harder

He has been in the pub trade for 24 years and described the current situation as “the toughest economic scenario” he has seen.

“It’s the beginning of the hard times,” he added. “The Americans are travelling this year, but next year we’ll be further into recession and I don’t know what that’ll hold.

“Local people only go out for an event, and people don’t want to go to a pub unless there are others out too.

“Younger people don’t drink as much as generations gone by. It’s a changing industry, and you have to adapt to survive.”

A Co Donegal publican said that while the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) helps businesses whose energy bills have increased by 50pc or more, he was unable to avail of support as his bills had risen by ‘only’ 40pc.

“The pandemic was an awful period and it’s continued to be a struggle,” he said.

“The Government should lower the 23pc Vat on alcoholic beverages. That would give us breathing space. I’m now only open for the weekend. We may open more after Easter, but it depends on how many customers we get. People just aren’t going out as much since Covid.”

Paddy Henderson, who runs The Lieu’s Bar in Buncrana, Co Donegal, said that while rural Ireland has a challenge, bars in middle-sized towns are seeing a revival.

His pub charges €4.70 for a pint of Guinness, and young people are now returning to the pub.

“The positives since lockdown, are the younger people, the 18- to 21-year-olds, who hadn’t experienced bars, they’re coming out,” he said.

“A lot of that age group didn’t go to pubs before lockdown. At last they’re coming out.

“Business is doing OK in the towns, but the rural pubs are suffering a lot. Some bars here are doing better than before the pandemic.”

Paul Clancy, CEO of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, said: “Rural publicans are working really hard to ensure their customers get as much value as possible.

“Our members understand the cost-of-living pressures people are facing these days, so in many rural areas you’ll see that reflected in the price of a pint.

“Ireland has the second-highest excise rate in Europe, so lowering that tax would certainly help with the cost of doing business.

“Most rural pubs are also community hubs, so the onus is on the Government to recognise the vital role they play in bringing communities together.”