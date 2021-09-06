Therapy centre gets green light for ‘forever home’

Pictured are Cathy Bishop, Occupational Therapist at Sensational Kids and Conn Brennan (age 2) from Newbridge, Co. Kildare who will be one of the many children to benefit from the new National Child Development Centre, which Sensational Kids is set to build on this green field site in Kildare Town.

It was in Los Angeles in 2008 that Kildare mum Karen Leigh first got the diagnosis of Dyspraxia for her son Conor, who was five at the time and about to start primary school.

They had travelled over to America for a reconstructive operation after he was born with one ear, a condition called Microtia. While over there, she decided to investigate concerns over his balance with an Occupational Therapy assessment.

She made an appointment with therapy centre ‘Can Do Kids’ and promptly got a diagnosis of Dyspraxia or Developmental Co-ordination Disorder (DCD) while still over there.

“They told us when we went back to Ireland, ‘Just find your local Can Do Kids clinic or register him for your local public health services. He needs OT twice a week for six months and he’ll be fine. He just needs a little bit of early intervention,’” she said.

When she returned to Ireland, she quickly realised the Irish version of Can Do Kids did not exist and instead, they were faced with waiting lists stretching for years for vital support services. He did not qualify for the Early Intervention team.

Frustrated by the lack of support for children with additional needs, she was spurred into setting up social enterprise centre Sensational Kids in Kildare.

“It was really out of our own experience of having visited another centre in the States, we set up 13 years ago our own centre. We fundraised for it and set it up as a non-profit organisation. We felt people shouldn’t be profiting out of the difficulties these children are having. I personally didn’t want to profit out of it,” she said.

“Fast forward to today, it’s completely snowballed and we have supported over 9,000 children between our four centres. We have one in every province in Ireland.”

An estimated one in four children in Ireland are neuro-diverse with an additional need. But chronic delays in the HSE and staff shortages have sparked a massive backlog in demand for essential services like OT and Speech and Language Therapy (SLT).

Karen said there are now over 70,000 youngsters waiting for these services so they offer subsidised appointments to youngsters at a reduced cost of €75 each.

“The waiting lists are mad. Three of four years is twice a lifetime for a child when they’re that age. When you have a three-year-old and you’re looking at a three year waiting list at best, the damage that can be done due to the lack of early intervention is huge,” she said.

In their four centres, they see children with a wide range of additional needs from Down’s Syndrome to those with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Demand for their services is so high that their rented centre in Kildare town is no longer fit-for-purpose so they will have to relocate.

In what Ms Leigh describes as a “dream come true”, they recently got the green light to build their “forever home”, a new national child development centre just off the M7 motorway. Once finished it will include a 17,000 sq ft centre with sensory integration gyms, multi-disciplinary therapy rooms, sensory gardens and an outdoor play area.

Once complete, it will help them change the lives of some 30,000 kids over the next ten years and they are now busy fund-raising €1m for it. Anyone wishing to donate can log on to www.sensationalkids.ie/besensational/