'Their young daughter was pretty upset' - Tyson's family delighted to have train-hopping dog back home

Tyson the terrier who made an epic journey by train to Dublin had escaped through an open door as construction work was being done at his family's home.

The dog, who had been named Hamish by Irish Rail staff, captured the nation's hearts as he brazenly jumped on board a train carriage and travelled the 34km journey from Sallins to the city.

Irish Rail worker Ted Maher, who volunteers with My Lovely Horse animal charity, took care of the little dog until his owners were found.

He said that they were thrilled to locate the family as their little girl was upset that her dog had disappeared.

"They were looking for him. They are a family and they have a young daughter as far as I know and the daughter was pretty upset," he told Virgin Media News.

"(They were getting) work done on the house. You know yourself when you are getting work done on the house and with people coming in and out, they leave doors open.

Hamish takes a nap after his adventure

"He just nipped out through the door on them unfortunately."

But several people came forward to claim that they owned the cheeky pup, so they needed proof of ownership. He has now been microchipped.

"We had three other people coming forward saying that he was their dog as well. So we had to get proof off them to find out who was the real owner. Because the most important thing is that he gets back to his family safely," he added.

