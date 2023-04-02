The young people of Ireland want an election, but who can win a mandate?

Weak wages and a dysfunctional housing market are dividing the country like never before

Marginally, over half of the population wants an election now. It begs the question what such an election would look like, and what is the nature of an increasingly irreconcilable division in Ireland.

For the Government, Fine Gael is polling one percentage point higher than its showing at the last general election. However, the Green Party and Fianna Fáil are respectively polling six and four percentage points lower compared with 2020.

We can take today’s polling numbers and apply a mathematical model based on the historical relationship between votes and seats to work out what the outcome of such an election would look like.

Assuming a 176-seat Dáil (halfway between the constitutional minimum and maximum for the next election), the Government parties would be short of a majority by about 13 seats.

As for the opposition, even if Sinn Féin could put together a coalition including the Social Democrats, Greens, Labour and Solidarity-PBP, based on our current poll they too would fall short of a majority by about six seats.

The reason neither could form a majority is due to the large support for those independent TDs who get elected.

​Of course, historical polling patterns show governments tend to recover in the late phase of an electoral cycle, and more recent patterns show election campaigns themselves produce significant volatility in voting preferences.

However, the point remains that unless there is a significant shift in voting preferences or an arrangement between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, the outcome of the election would be a hung Dáil.

The prospect of any post-election agreement between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin seems increasingly unlikely due to the chasm in attitudes that has developed in Ireland as a whole and between their voter bases. Both parties would almost certainly alienate their supporters by doing so.

When we look at the demographics of those who want an election and those who do not, it reveals the increasingly politicisation of inequality in Ireland — a division between the “haves” and “have nots”.

By about two to one, those who support an immediate election are more likely to be younger (67pc of those aged 25 to 34), identify as working class (61pc), be on lower incomes (57pc of those earning under €30,000) and do not own their own home (64pc).

However, those who do not want an election are mostly older (66pc of over-65s), middle-class (62pc), on higher incomes (62pc of those earning over €80,000) and tend to own their own homes (52pc).

What is also interesting is how media consumption habits deviate. Those who want an election are more likely to tune into Virgin or read theJournal.ie; those who do not want one are more likely to tune into RTÉ or read The Irish Times.

These same divisions are also reflected in coalition preferences between the current Government and an alternative led by Sinn Féin. And of course, those divisions are not the sort of thing that some fancy political communications footwork is likely to erode.

In 2021, an ESRI report stated: “Adjusted for inflation, average weekly earnings for workers born in the 1990s were no higher than for those born in the 1960s at ages 20 to 22 and had by age 26 yet to surpass that of either the 1970s or 1980s cohort.” And this is before we get to the well-documented issue of housing.

​In isolation, this is an interesting feature, but it is relevant as it has now also become a politically salient grievance for those in that age group.

What is worth noting about this statistic is that in 1980, educational attainment was far lower as less than 10pc of the workforce had a third-level education.

Arguably, the social contract for millennials and Gen Zs was based on a premise that by completing their schooling and attending college they would be rewarded.

Today, 62pc of those aged 25 to 34 have a third-level qualification; yet, unlike previous generations, only a minority of that group own their own home at that age. In many families in Ireland today, the “first to go to college” is now less well-off than their parents were at the same age.

So, it is not just young people, but also those on lower incomes who are demanding an immediate election.

Kevin Cunningham is managing director of Ireland Thinks and lectures in politics at TU Dublin