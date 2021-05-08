The world’s best carbon sinks: how bogs play a vital environmental role

“When you talk about peatlands, you have to tell the whole story.”

Nuala Madigan lists the components she is referring to: history, economics, nature, environment, people.

So where to begin? Underfoot.

Madigan, who heads the Irish Peatland Conservation Council, doesn’t normally encourage heavy boots to tread on the precious ground she tends, but feeling is believing.

“It’s spongy,” she shouts across the wind that whips across the open landscape. “If we were to jump on it, the whole ground would quake.”

That characteristic, unique to peatlands, is 10,000 years in the making.

At the end of the last ice age, Ireland’s climate settled into something close to what we have now, with lots of rain and no extremes of heat and cold.

Where drainage was restricted by the shape of the land or the bedrock beneath it, the ground stayed wet year-round. Plants that grew and died there did not decompose but became a base for the new growth.

The layers piled up over millennia, compressing to form peat and increasing the height of the land to form the raised bogs that covered much of the midlands. Similar processes were at work on the mountains, forming blanket bogs. Together, they made up one-fifth of the total land of Ireland.

Central to the success of this epic natural construction project was sphagnum moss. It raises bogs at a rate of one millimetre a year. “Water is the lifeblood of the bog and sphagnum moss is the bog builder,” Madigan. “Together they give you all of this.”

“This” is a landscape of wonders not immediately obvious among the browns of the rough grasses and stems that have yet to feel the warmth of summer coax colour out of their sleeping flower heads.

Bend close, as Madigan urges, however, and the place is alive with hints of what is come.

Lacy strands of cladonia lichens spread like frost over the ground, tiny pink flowers peep from wild rosemary, fluffy white seed heads sit like clouds on the bog cotton and sparks of red dot the heads of matchstick lichen.

Later there will be yellow asphodels, insect-eating sundews, wild cranberries and fraughans, and the meadow pippets and skylarks that spend all year on the bog will be joined by a host of other birds, perhaps even some nesting curlews.

“The bogs have been very good to Irish people,” says Madigan. “Cranberries and fraughans were harvested to make preserves. We used the sphagnum moss as an antiseptic on wounds. Sphagnum moss dressings ended up in countries like Egypt and India during the First World War. We then enter World War II, and a fuel emergency, our peatlands were there for us again when we couldn’t get coal across the Irish Sea.”

For all the peatlands’ wild beauty, they did not provide the living that an almost exclusively agricultural population needed. So they were drained to grow grass for livestock and to enable industrial-scale peat excavation for fuel, electricity generation and compost.

Barely 16pc of our raised bogs are left uncut, and what remains is largely drained so only 1pc is actively growing. About 28pc of blanket bogs are somewhat intact but a very small proportion is believed to be active.

This matters because peatlands perform another essential function: they are the most efficient natural carbon sink on the planet, absorbing and locking away carbon dioxide more effectively even than forest.

What remains of Ireland’s bogs is estimated to hold 1.5 billion tonnes of the greenhouse gas, which equates to 25 years’ worth of our total annual emissions.

So long as they remain waterlogged, the plants don’t decompose and the carbon isn’t released. But we’ve been draining the bogs for 80 years and instead of sequestering carbon, it is estimated that they emit 11 million tonnes of the gas annually. That does not include the emissions from burning the peat itself.

The Irish Peatland Conservation Council was formed by environmentalists and scientists in 1982 as a charity primarily concerned with ensuring preservation of a representative sample of bogs for future generations.

“There’s wildlife on the peatlands you won’t find anywhere else, so they knew if the bogs went, the wildlife would be lost forever,” says Nuala Madigan, who joined the organisation 14 years ago. “They also knew how important the peatlands were for water regulation and flood prevention.”

When the council was formed, all the government of the day was interested in was finding ways to exploit the bogs once they were stripped of peat. Research went into reusing them for agriculture, horticulture or forestry, with little success apart from sitka spruce.

Even when the importance of the peatlands for carbon storage became known, government policy was to keep cutting. At one time there were eight peat-fired electricity generation stations across the country.

One of them, Edenderry, was built as late as 2000 and two more, replacements for decommissioned stations, followed at Lough Ree and West Offaly in 2004.

The PSO (public service obligation) levy that is added to household electricity bills attracts criticism now when it supports renewable energy, but it was introduced in 2001 to pay for the new stations and continued as a subsidy for peat until 2019.

The 2004 stations closed prematurely at the end of last year and Edenderry will follow in 2023, after failing to secure licence extensions from the Environmental Protection Agency to continue burning peat, or to get permission from An Bord Pleanála to convert to a mix of biomass and peat.

That shows the power of regulation, a factor that has been almost entirely absent from peat excavation for the past 80 years. EU laws on environmental impact assessments introduced in 1988 and the Habitats Directive of 1992 should have prompted reviews.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) raised the issue in 2002 with a failed High Court action to stop the Lough Ree and West Offaly plants. FIE persisted, however. The European Commission got involved, and in 2012 legislation was introduced that required permission for peat extraction.

Seven years later, after multiple legal actions in which peat extractors, with State assistance, sought exemptions and retrospective consents — all the while continuing to cut peat — the High Court sided with FIE and ruled the 2012 legislation applied.

Turf cutting

Faced with the prospect of fresh planning battles, the pending closure of the power stations and the recognition that peat cutting and burning was no longer compatible with climate action policy, Bord na Móna announced in January it was ending all peat extraction. But its operations, extensive as they were, covered only about 6pc of the country’s peatlands.

Many small operators continue to cut peat, although the Government is considering restrictions on solid fuels that could ban turf cutting for everything except personal use.

Dr Andrew Jackson, an environmental lawyer and adviser to FIE, said while the law was clear, putting it into effect was a different matter. “There is a strong argument that any and all peat extraction or bog drainage is likely to have a significant effect on the environment, particularly when cumulative effects are considered, and therefore needs planning permission,” he says.

“Barriers to effective implementation include a lack of knowledge on the part of regulators and the public — who is doing what, where, when and at what scale?”

Meanwhile, there are concerns that imported peat briquettes and peat-based compost from eastern Europe could mean there is no climate gain and only lost local jobs to show for the policy.

Bord na Móna is conducting a ‘brown to green’ bog rewetting programme. Blocking the drains and allowing the water table to rise stops further carbon leakage, but most of its peatlands are too degraded to become active again.

On hillsides, many blanket bogs are also degraded and extremely vulnerable to any added stresses. Recent landslides in Leitrim, Donegal and Kerry have sparked concern about what will happen as extremes of weather increase.

“Landslides are going to increase in frequency and likely magnitude with predicted climate change,” geomorphologist Dr Mary Bourke says with grim confidence.

On Lodge Bog in Co Kildare, Nuala Madigan refuses to be despondent. She shows the simple drain blocks that have been installed and the sphagnum moss transfer experiment that is under way to try to start moss growing on patches of bare peat.

The work is carried out with the help of volunteers, which she says is important for maintaining the age-old relationship between community and bog.

“We’ve always been connected to our peatlands and this is continuing the tradition, just in an alternative way. That’s been our story for generations and it should continue with the next one. They should be able to come and see what kind of landscape their grandfathers worked in and feel the ground quake beneath their feet.”