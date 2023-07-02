The world according to Noel Kelly, the agent to the stars and the power behind the throne at RTÉ

With a roster of big names, the superagent was the eminence grise who effectively called the shots at RTÉ

Noel Kelly and some of his clients on the cover of the Sunday Independent's Life magazine from July 6, 2008

The day before his death in 2010, Gerry Ryan, the 2FM radio host, was stressed over money. Ryan and his agent Noel Kelly had negotiated a new pay deal with RTÉ management. The previous year Ryan had been the last of RTÉ’s top-paid stars to accept a pay cut in the aftermath of the recession and property crash, but there was pressure for further cuts.