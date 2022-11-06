‘The words ‘Do it for Donegal’ were ringing in my ears before I scored,’ says goal hero Amber Barrett

A month on from the Creeslough tragedy, World Cup hero Amber Barrett remembers how “Do it for Donegal” were the words ringing in her ears before she scored the goal that booked Ireland a place in next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

She still believes the tragedy acted as a motive for the team, a chance for them to give the country brief respite.

Barrett (26) came on as a substitute for the Republic of Ireland in the crunch qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow, scoring the goal that sent Ireland to next summer’s World Cup for the first time.

“Just as I was coming on, one of the medical team said to me, ‘Do it for Donegal.’ Those words never left my mind,” she told the Sunday Independent from Germany, where she plays professionally as a striker for Turbine Potsdam.

“It is the most important goal I’ve ever scored. I’m not sure anything could ever top it. Because of what had just happened in Donegal, the most important thing to have is perspective.

“I deep down believe that the tragedy in Creeslough was a big push for the entire team all week. It had a major impact on us all.”

Days before the match, 10 people were killed in an explosion in the village.

It is where Barrett’s mother is from and a place she spent childhood summers and Christmases.

She dedicated her goal to “those 10 beautiful souls” and kissed the black armband on her shirt in tribute to the dead after she found the net 18 minutes from time.

“It was a sombre mood in training all that week. I was explaining to the other girls what Creeslough is like, how it’s a small village and everyone knows each other,” Barrett said.

“They all really cared and understood. There is such a sense of togetherness in our team. It’s a fantastic group of young women. We all go above and beyond for each other. When you have that, you can achieve anything.”

The secondary school teacher will be reunited with her teammates this week in Marbella, Spain, for Ireland’s first training camp in preparation for the World Cup.

She said the team has “moved on” from the controversy the squad faced for singing ‘Up the ‘Ra’ following their victory over Scotland. Barrett agrees with the apologies made but her focus is on the World Cup and enjoying the build up.

​The team has come a long way since 2017 when players had to make a stand inside Liberty Hall just to get their own tracksuits, action Barrett said sowed the seeds for the current team to achieve success. Her focus now is on taking the next step. “It’s not just about this World Cup. It’s about the Euros and then the next World Cup. We are here to compete.”

Barrett is aware, too, that she and her teammates are an inspiration to young girls all over Ireland.

“That’s the biggest achievement. To know we are inspiring young girls and boys to take up football, particularly girls. In 15 years, I won’t still be playing for Ireland but there are young girls now taking up football and they will be.

“If we can inspire girls and even one person to set up a club in their community, our job is done.”