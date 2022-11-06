| 9.4°C Dublin

‘The words ‘Do it for Donegal’ were ringing in my ears before I scored,’ says goal hero Amber Barrett

The Republic of Ireland star believes Creeslough tragedy acted as motive for team to get to next year's women's World Cup

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett. Picture by Stephen McCarthy Expand

Ali Bracken

A month on from the Creeslough tragedy, World Cup hero Amber Barrett remembers how “Do it for Donegal” were the words ringing in her ears before she scored the goal that booked Ireland a place in next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

She still believes the tragedy acted as a motive for the team, a chance for them to give the country brief respite.

