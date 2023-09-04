The Wolfe Tones perform to a record crowd at Electric Picnic

An Electric Picnic spokesperson said: “The Wolfe Tones drew the biggest crowd ever in the Electric Arena, with fans enjoying the music inside and outside the tent, singing along to every song.”

One fan took to social media to praise the band’s performance at the Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois, stating: “The popularity of the Wolfe Tones and for Irish rebel songs continues unabated. Long may it continue.”

Another said: “This tent is too small for the Wolfe Tones.” And another wrote: “And the Wolfe Tones pushed into a tiny tent at the Electric Picnic.”

Another added: “Wolfe Tones packing out a 10,000 capacity tent at Electric Picnic, full of young heads shouldn’t be overlooked… One to watch folks.”